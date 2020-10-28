Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: Mariah Denigan Led a Whole OW Field Off Course… and Still Won Bronze

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Mariah Denigan, the #13 recruit in the nation for the class of 2021. We talked about her success in the pool and open water so far in her career, from the world jr champs to the Pan American Games. Denigan shared the story of how she won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Jr Championships even though she led the entire field, minus the last 3 swimmers in the race, off course.

1
Hswimmer
32 minutes ago

LOL great story and still getting bronze, wow!

