SSPC: Mariah Denigan Led a Whole OW Field Off Course… and Still Won Bronze

We sat down with Mariah Denigan, the #13 recruit in the nation for the class of 2021. We talked about her success in the pool and open water so far in her career, from the world jr champs to the Pan American Games. Denigan shared the story of how she won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Jr Championships even though she led the entire field, minus the last 3 swimmers in the race, off course.

