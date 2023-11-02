SIU Salukis Continue on the Road Against Lindenwood and Missouri

Courtesy: SIU Athletics

CARBONDALE, Ill.– The Saluki swimming and diving team will travel to St. Charles, Missouri to compete against Lindenwood and Missouri on Friday Nov. 3.

“We are looking forward to another tough test against Mizzou and Lindenwood on Friday. This will be our last dual/tri meet opportunity before our home invitational next week and the Purdue Invitational the following week” head coach Geoff Hanson said.

The women’s team has a 2-0 record against Lindenwood. The series with the Lions began in 2011 and the last meeting between the Salukis and the Lions was in Jan. 2023, the women’s team won 161-139. The men’s team has a 2-0 record against the Lions as well. In their last meeting the Salukis won 164-136.

The women’s team has a 4-21 record against Missouri they began matching up in 1988. The men’s team has a 15-23 record against Missouri which began in 1972. The last meeting between the Salukis and the Tigers was in Jan. 2023, both the men’s and women’s fell to Missouri but Olivia Herron broke the Missouri Valley Conference record in the 200 breaststroke as well as the School record in the 400 IM.

The Salukis last competed against Northwestern and Miami (FL) women, Olivia Herron had two NCAA “B” times at that meet. While the Salukis fell to the Power Five Opponents they look to bounce back this week.

” There are expectations for us to perform well as we prepare for our biggest meets of the fall semester. Both the Saluki men and women have been progressing well over the past few weeks.” said Hanson.