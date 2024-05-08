Three Mastromatteo Siblings Set To Compete At 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials

Courtesy: Kenora Swimming

Kenora, ON — In a remarkable showcase of talent and familial spirit, the Mastromatteo siblings from Kenora will make waves at the Canadian 2024 Paris Olympic Trials, held at the Toronto Pan Am Sport Centre from May 13th through May 19th, 2024. This momentous occasion marks the first time three siblings – Gabriel, Émilia, and Tazio Mastromatteo – will compete in the trials, a reflection of their incredible dedication to the sport of swimming.

Gabriel Mastromatteo, age 22, a seasoned competitor and Olympian from Tokyo 2020, is ready to vie for a spot on the Paris team. A fourth-year Rotman School of Business student at the University of Toronto, Gabriel sets his sights on competing in the 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, and 200m breaststroke events. Despite the highly competitive field, Gabriel’s preparation and focus on his game plan position him as a strong contender.

Tazio Mastromatteo, the youngest at 16 and a sophomore from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Kenora, is stepping into his first Olympic Trials with long-term aspirations. With an eye towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Tazio also aims for a spot on the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific team, a goal within reach if he excels in the junior rankings in his 100m and 200m breaststroke events during the trials.

Émilia Mastromatteo, age 20, is completing an outstanding second year at McGill University. She brings momentum from her record-breaking performances and accomplishments, including winning the esteemed Uldis Aulder Award. With ambitions to achieve personal bests and make final swims, Émilia is set to compete in the 100m breaststroke and 100m butterfly events.

Their coach and mother, Janet Hyslop, expressed unparalleled pride and excitement for her children’s achievements. “Both my husband and I are beyond proud of our kids.” Hyslop comments, “They’ve faced numerous challenges and have managed to excel in their sporting and academic pursuits; they truly shine in all their endeavours,” Hyslop comments. She also notes the rarity and significance of having three siblings from the local area compete at such a prestigious level, emphasizing the unique and proud moment for their family and the Kenora Swimming Sharks.

The Mastromatteos are not the only sibling trio participating in the trials; the Ekk family from Tallahassee, Florida, Canadian citizens will also see three of their own compete in Toronto, highlighting the event’s extraordinary nature.

The Canadian Olympic Trials will be a testament to the athletes’ hard work and determination and an inspiring display of family strength and unity in competitive swimming.