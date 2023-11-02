Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ohio State Women To Host Akron On Friday

Courtesy: OSU Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team is back in action this Friday. The Buckeyes welcome the Akron Zips to McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion for a dual meet starting at 5:00 p.m.

Meet & Parking Information

  • The meet will get underway at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and admission is free.
  • This week’s meet is the Pink Meet. Fans are encouraged to wear pink and there will be a pink pom-pom giveaway for the first 75 fans.
  • Fans can find paid parking in either the Tuttle Garage or the Neil Ave. Garage. Parking in the Neil Ave. Garage opens after 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.
  • Swimming and diving live streams will be available on B1G+.

Event Schedule

  • 200 Medley Relay
  • 1000 Freestyle
  • 200 Freestyle
  • 100 Backstroke
  • 100 Breaststroke
  • 200 Butterfly
  • 50 Freestyle
  • 1-Meter Diving
  • 100 Freestyle
  • 200 Backstroke
  • 200 Breaststroke
  • 500 Freestyle
  • 100 Butterfly
  • 3-Meter Diving
  • 200 Individual Medley
  • 400 Freestyle Relay

Meet Notes

  • The Buckeyes opened the season with a dominant 226-135 victory over No. 17 Virginia Tech last weekend.
  • Josephine Panitz led the Buckeyes with three individual wins on the weekend, which earned her Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week honors. She won the 200 IM (2:00.36), the 100 breast (1:00.13) and the 200 breast (2:14.09). Her time in the 100 breast is an NCAA B standard time.
  • Lena Hentschel was dominant on the springboards, winning both the 1-meter (340.74) and the 3-meter (343.30). Both are NCAA Zones qualifying scores and her performances earned her Big Ten Women’s Diver of the Week honors.
  • Jessica Eden picked up two wins on the weekend, taking first in the 200 fly with a time of 2:01.18 and first in the 400 IM with an NCAA B cut time of 4:17.28.
  • Amy Fulmer earned a victory in the 100 free with an NCAA B standard time of 49.06.
  • Maya Geringer was victorious in the 500 free, touching the wall at 4:54.96.
  • Janie Boyle earned her first win as a Buckeye, placing first in the platform dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 282.00.
  • Morgan Kraus earned her first win of the season with a time of 54.03 in the 100 fly.
  • Teresa Ivan recorded an NCAA B standard time of 22.67 in the 50 free.
  • The Buckeyes also earned three relay wins versus the Hokies: the 200 free relay (Ivan, Katherine ZenickNyah Funderburke, Fulmer – 1:30.26), 400 medley relay (Funderburke, Panitz, Zenick, Fulmer – 3:37.51) and the 200 medley relay (Funderburke, Hannah Bach, Zenick, Fulmer – 1:39.03).

Up Next

  • The Buckeyes return to McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion to take on Denison on Friday, Nov. 10 at 5:00 p.m.

0
