Ohio State Women To Host Akron On Friday

Michigan Swimmer Matthew Kroll, Champion Gymnast Fred Richard, Battle in the Pool & Gym NCAA Champion gymnast Fred Richard challenged Michigan sophomore swimmer Matthew Kroll to a cross-sport battle in the gym and the pool.

U SPORTS Early Season Check In: UBC Women, McGill Men Hold Top Rankings McGill’s Hazem Issa has helped propel the team to the top ranking on the men’s side through the first two months of the U SPORTS season.

Chilean National Record-holder Montse Spielmann (2025) Verbals to Michigan Alamo Area’s Montse Spielmann has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for 2025-26.

Florida Heads To Tennessee To Battle Vols, Kentucky In SEC Tri-Meet The Gators will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 3 as they head to Knoxville, Tennessee for an SEC tri-meet contest against the Vols and Wildcats.