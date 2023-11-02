Florida Heads To Tennessee To Battle Vols, Kentucky In SEC Tri-Meet

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 3 as they head to Knoxville, Tennessee for an SEC tri-meet contest against the Vols and Wildcats. The meet is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start, and will be broadcasted on SEC+.

UF has started the season with a combined 4-1 record, with the men (2-0) and women (2-1). The men have back-to-back wins against No. 15 Virginia on Oct. 13 and No. 9 Georgia on Oct. 28. The women are undefeated in conference play after defeating Vanderbilt in their season opener on Sept. 29, and picked up their first ranked win against No. 13 Georgia after falling to three-time national champions No. 1 Virginia, 164-136 on Oct. 13.

The Gators have won 42 first-place finishes in their two dual meets, as well as secured 13 SEC weekly awards since the beginning of conference action, five weeks ago.

Following a dual-sweep against No. 9/13 Georgia, the Gators continue to dominate the weekly SEC honors in the early 2023 Florida’s season. On Oct. 31, Josh Liendo was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Conor Gesing earned Men’s Freshman of the Week. On the women’s side, Isabel Ivey was named Co-Swimmer of the Week, Ana Monroy earned Diver of the Week, and Bella Sims added her third Freshman of the Week honor to her collegiate resume.

Following the tri-meet, the Gators have a week break before heading to Athens, Georgia, where Florida will compete in the Georgia invite. The meet will begin Nov. 16, and will run through Nov. 18. Prelims are slated for a 10 a.m. start, with finals taking place at 5 p.m. each day. Fans can follow along through the meetmobile app or at https://bit.ly/49iDHxd

Friday’s Order of Events

200 Medley Relay

1000 Free

Men’s 3M/Women’s 1M Begins

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

Men’s 3M/Women’s 1M Est. End

20 Minute Break

100 Free

200 Back

Men’s 1M/Women’s 3M Est. Start

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

20 Minute Break

200 IM

400 Free Relay

Men’s 1M/Women’s 3M Est. End