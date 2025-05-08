Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Simone Manuel on Bowman Practices: “The hardest training I’ve ever done in my entire career”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Although the Ft Lauderdale Pro Swim didn’t net the results Simone Manuel was expecting, she has seen many positive signs for her swimming this winter. Feeling completely healthy, Manuel is back to not only swimming full workouts with Bob Bowman and the Texas team, but she is logging serious yardage, getting in some of the hardest training she says she’s ever done.

xman
10 minutes ago

uhh isn’t this what got her in trouble at Stanford

Fake Gregg Troy
Reply to  xman
2 seconds ago

Overtraining is often not from “training too much” but doing the same thing too much. That being said there are multiple types of overtraining but Bob bowman is usually a guy that has a lot of variety in training

