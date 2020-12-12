Sim Sisters Combine to Break Three State Records at Alabama HS State Meet

AHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships

December 4-5, 2020

Huntsville Aquatics Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Full girls meet results

All state meet info

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 AHSAA State High School Meet”

Last weekend the Huntsville Aquatics Center hosted the Alabama High School Swimming and Diving State Championships. The meet, which featured girls swimming both prelims and finals on Friday and boy swimming both prelims and finals on Saturday, was scored as two separate meets based on school size. Small schools (1A-5A) were scored as one meet, while the large schools (6A-7A) were scored as another.

Top 5 Girls Teams (1A-5A)

Bayside Academy – 245 Randolph School – 167 Cottage Hill Christian Academy – 141.5 Boaz High School – 104 John Carroll Catholic High School – 90.5

In the first event for the small school division, Anna Cate Goodson finished with the winning score on the 1-meter diving board. Goodson finished with a score of 303.00.

The 200 medley relay was won by Bayside Academy. The team, which consisted of Elizabeth Chen, Sophie Kiryk, Marlee Moore, and Kathryn Burns led the field by almost 10 seconds, finishing in 1:52.63.

The 200 free went to Tallassee’s Macey Stewart. Stewart held of Sophie Kiryk to win the event in 1:56.04. Later in the meet, she added a second event win, taking first in the 100 free. Her second straight year winning the event, she finished in 53.26.

Bayside sophomore Elizabeth Chen led the field in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:11.10. She later added a runner-up finish in the 100 fly (58.08).

Winning two events on the day was Section’s Maggie Robbins. Her first win came in the 50 free, where she touched in 23.59 to beat second place by over a second. She later added a second win in the 100 fly with a time of 57.67.

After finishing as the runner-up in the 200 free earlier in the meet, Sophi Kiryk finished with the top time in the 500 free. The sophomore finished in 5:20.29.

Cottage Hill came away with the win in the 200 free relay. The school led the field by almost five seconds, coming away with a win in a time of 1:47.09.

The lone competitor in the 100 back, Mongomery Academy’s Fionah Desautels finished in a time of 1:05.56.

The 100 breast featured a tight race between Kaelyn Mitchell of Cottage Hill and Marlee Moore of Bayside Academy. Mitchell edged out Moore by only .03, finishing with a time of 1:10.58.

Bayside finished the meet with a win in the 400 free relay, touching in 3:49.34.

Top 5 Girls Teams (6A-7A)

Huntsville High School – 230 Westminster Christian Academy – 180 Bob Jones High School – 174.5 St Paul’s Episcopal School – 163 Fairhope High School – 156.67

The large school portion of the meet was kicked off by Vestavia Hills’ Calyie Basselin, who won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 366.10.

In the 200 medley relay, Westminster finished with the top time, beating out Fairhope by .3 to finish in a time of 1:50.15.

Westminster continued their winning streak into the 200 free, with state record holder and Auburn commit Rebekah Hamilton defending her title. She finished in a time of 1:48.24. She later added a second-place finish in the 100 back with a time of 53.84.

The 200 IM was won by Letitia Sim in the first of her two state record-breaking swims. Leading the field by nearly ten seconds, Sim finished in a time of 1:57.72. She later added a second state record in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.11). Sim currently holds the nation’s fastest time for the 18&Under Winter Championships in the 100 breast. She also ranks 4th in the 200 breast and 200 IM, among other top 20 times.

After setting the state record in the event last year, Eboni McCarty repeated as the state champion in the 50 free. McCarty finished in 22.80, over a second ahead of runner-up Julia Krichev. McCarty followed up her win in the 50 free with a second title in the 100 free. Her time of 50.11 put her only .04 off of the state record that she set last year.

In the first of her two state titles, Levenia Sim led the field in the 100 fly with a time of 54.97. Her second event win came in the 100 back, where she broke the state record with a time of 53.42. Like her sister, she is also ranked in the top-20 of multiple events in the 18&Under Winter Championships. Her highest ranking currently is 4th in the 100 back.

Winning the 500 free was Auburn commit and Saint Michael senior, Lucy O’Neill. O’Neill finished with a time of 5:08.75.

Huntsville took home the top spot in the 200 free relay, finishing with a time of 1:36.77. They then finished the meet with a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay. Westminster took home the title in that event with a time of 3:35.14.