SSPC: Penn State Coaches Explain Importance of Team Book Club on Culture

We sat down with Penn State coaches Matt Hurst and Steve Barnes to talk about what the swim and dive teams have looked like during quarantine. One interesting thing they brought up was that the team had been hosting a book club for quite a while and recently they split it between the men’s and women’s teams. The women read Untamed by Glennon Doyle, while the men “read” (watched) Netflix’s The Last Dance. Both coaches describe what they personally gained from the experience as well as what they thought the teams culture got from both works.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

