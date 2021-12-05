Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarah Sjostrom Tops All Earners in 2021 ISL Season With $269,125

Editor’s note: ISL doesn’t publish official money lists. The below information are SwimSwam’s calculations based on published rules.

Sarah Sjostrom came away with $269,125 in prize money from the 2021 International Swimming League season, making her the top earner.

That’s less than the $291,788 that Caeleb Dressel finished within the 2020 season to lead all swimmers, but more than the $174,624 that Sjostrom cleared in the 2020 season, where she missed a few meets with an injury.

The $100,000 bonus that she received from being league MVP, plus the $20,000 bonus from being Finals MVP, made up almost half of Sjostrom’s prize money. MVP awards continue to be the best way for the league’s top swimmers to earn big money.

The top 3 earners all came from the league champion Energy Standard club.

In total, more swimmers made more money in the 2021 ISL season than in 2020. In 2020, there were 21 swimmers who made at least $50,000. In 2021, there were 31 swimmers who made at least $50,000.

This is due primarily to two factors. One is that there was simply more prize money available, an extra $850,000-or-so, which offset a dramatic reduction in “solidarity payments” (also known as athlete stipends or salaries).

The other is that, with so many of the league’s stars skipping all-or-part of the season, by choice, by illness, or by injury, there were more opportunity for the next tier of swimmers to earn more money. That means that swimmers like Robert Glinta, by virtue of showing up for all of Iron’s matches, was able to break the $50,000 barrier.

Comparison:

Minimum Prize Money 2021 2020
$0 312 302
$10,000 193 161
20,000 113 86
30,000 61 48
40,000 39 33
50,000 31 21
60,000 22 15
70,000 14 12
80,000 11 11
90,000 10 10
100,000 8 8
150,000 4 5
200,000 1 2

The top-earning rookie in 2021 was LA Current’s breakout backstroker Ingrid Wilm. After not swimming in the ISL last season, she earned $74,900. Not only is she a rookie, but she’s an undrafted rookie – LA Current head coach David Marsh says she was the last addition to the team in the post-draft free agency period. That’s a pretty good return on a last-pickup.

The highest-earning swimmer to not qualify for the Playoffs was Tokyo’s Daiya Seto of the Tokyo Frog Kings. He ranked 18th in the league with $63,975, in spite of only having 5 matches (as compared to 8 for the rest of the league, save the New York Breakers).

160 men versus 152 women earned prize money this season, but women earned slightly more money. Female athletes earned $3,486,100, while male athletes earned $3,382,800. That’s a gap of $103,300 in favor of the women. The likely explanation there is the way that the team prize money for team results is distributed. If a team only has 12 male swimmers at a meet, then only those 12 swimmers get the prize money based on their team’s finishes. Throughout the season, women’s rosters tended to be bigger than men’s at meets, so more “team finish” prize money was distributed to female athletes just by nature of their showing up.

The top 2 earners were both female swimmers, as were 3 of the top 4, 4 of the top 6, and 5 of the top 8.

In total, $6,868,900 in prize money was awarded during the ISL season. When that money will be paid remains to be seen – Adam Peaty recently revealed, publicly, that he still has not been paid in full for the 2020 season.

Top 10 Individual Prize Money Earnings, 2021 ISL Finals

Link to full Match 10 results

rank name team points  indiv  relay  skins  mvp  team_bonus  total  stolen
1 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 61  $      16,800  $      7,250  $               –  $      20,000  $      5,000  $      49,050  $          50
2 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 48.5  $         8,000  $      5,050  $      16,400  $               –  $      3,000  $      32,450  $        450
3 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 43  $         7,200  $      4,850  $         9,600  $               –  $      5,000  $      26,650  $          50
4 ATHERTON Minna LON 34  $         2,000  $      1,600  $      19,200  $               –  $      2,000  $      24,800  $           –
5 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 50.5  $      17,100  $      2,400  $               –  $               –  $      5,000  $      24,500  $        100
6 FINK Nic CAC 59.5  $      15,000  $      4,000  $               –  $               –  $      3,000  $      22,000  $        600
7 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 41  $      12,800  $      2,800  $               –  $               –  $      5,000  $      20,600  $           –
8 PROUD Ben ENS 28.5  $         9,600  $          200  $         5,200  $               –  $      5,000  $      20,000  $      (400)
9 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 51  $      16,100  $             –  $               –  $               –  $      3,000  $      19,100  $        100
10 SHIELDS Tom LAC 26  $         8,000  $          400  $         9,600  $               –  $      1,000  $      19,000  $           –

Prize Money by Teams

We examined last year’s money here coming into the season. The top-earning team this season, Energy Standard, earned almost the same amount as last year’s top-earning team, Cali Condors, did throughout the season – about $43,000 less. The bottom end of that ranking, the New York Breakers, has come up by about the same amount as the top end dropped, though that’s a much bigger percentage (about a third) for the bottom end.

Last year, the top earning team earned about 9.2x what the bottom-earning team earned.

This year, the top earning team earned exactly about 6.9 times what the bottom-earning team earned. That the bottom-earning teams New York and Tokyo got 5 matches before the Playoffs, even though they didn’t advance to the playoffs, is what drove that difference.

So, the wealth-gap is getting better. Without knowing how recruitment works or will work next year, it’s hard to know if that will provide more motivation for swimmers to stick with bad teams, though the good teams have still made out way better.

rank name team points  indiv  relay  skins  mvp  team_bonus  total  stolen
1 Energy Standard ENS 4,211.80  $      514,850  $      184,900  $         99,550  $      322,000  $      293,200  $       1,414,500  $        6,100
2 Cali Condors CAC 4,126.80  $      503,500  $      182,450  $      144,900  $      164,000  $      225,000  $       1,219,850  $        7,850
3 London Roar LON 3,643.80  $      465,550  $      144,700  $         85,750  $         50,000  $      168,400  $          914,400  $           150
4 LA Current LAC 3,185.20  $      381,350  $      105,400  $         83,250  $         20,000  $      111,600  $          701,600  $      (3,700)
5 Toronto Titans TOR 2,968.50  $      355,450  $      102,400  $         41,500  $           8,000  $         76,800  $          584,150  $      (1,600)
6 Team Iron IRO 3,045.20  $      320,200  $         71,900  $      104,100  $           8,000  $         47,800  $          552,000  $      (1,200)
7 Aqua Centurions AQC 2,838.20  $      304,300  $      110,700  $         38,750  $         10,000  $         60,000  $          523,750  $      (1,650)
8 DC Trident DCT 2,912.20  $      324,800  $         70,100  $         20,400  $                 –  $         38,800  $          454,100  $      (5,100)
9 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 1,867.50  $      215,700  $         35,300  $         21,000  $         16,000  $         11,000  $          299,000  $      (1,800)
10 NY Breakers NYB 1,451.20  $      155,400  $         34,150  $         10,600  $                 –  $           5,400  $          205,550  $      (2,550)

Full Season Individual Prize Money

rank name team points  indiv  relay  skins  mvp  team_bonus  total  stolen
1 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 511.5  $      66,750  $      25,375  $      28,200  $      138,000  $      10,800  $      269,125  $        3,325
2 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 468  $      79,350  $      10,575  $         6,900  $         88,000  $      10,800  $      195,625  $        1,325
3 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 403.5  $      54,450  $      17,750  $               –  $         88,000  $      10,000  $      170,200  $        3,400
4 NELSON Beata CAC 396  $      55,800  $      14,600  $      19,000  $         58,000  $         8,400  $      155,800  $           600
5 SCOTT Duncan LON 390  $      79,750  $         4,875  $               –  $         50,000  $         6,200  $      140,825  $           625
6 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 329.5  $      41,850  $      15,300  $      37,400  $         25,000  $         8,400  $      127,950  $        2,450
7 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 307.5  $      39,450  $      13,875  $      27,400  $         28,000  $         5,600  $      114,325  $        3,025
8 KING Lilly CAC 356  $      61,750  $         8,725  $               –  $         30,000  $         8,400  $      108,875  $           925
9 SHIELDS Tom LAC 286.2  $      43,900  $      11,400  $      22,800  $         10,000  $         4,200  $         92,300  $              –
10 STEWART Coleman CAC 296.8  $      31,250  $      14,625  $      14,250  $         23,000  $         8,400  $         91,525  $        3,275
11 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 271.5  $      36,400  $      14,125  $      14,000  $           8,000  $      10,000  $         82,525  $        1,125
12 RESS Justin CAC 252  $      25,600  $      19,650  $      22,200  $                 –  $         8,400  $         75,850  $      (2,150)
13 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 285  $      34,000  $         8,750  $      23,000  $           8,000  $         1,800  $         75,550  $           200
14 WILM Ingrid LAC 285  $      41,100  $         7,900  $      21,700  $                 –  $         4,200  $         74,900  $        1,050
15 HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 241.5  $      38,900  $         7,675  $         8,000  $                 –  $      10,800  $         65,375  $         (725)
16 MURPHY Ryan LAC 207  $      30,350  $         3,600  $      17,900  $         10,000  $         2,800  $         64,650  $           950
17 FINK Nic CAC 257  $      41,150  $      15,650  $               –  $                 –  $         7,600  $         64,400  $           700
18 SETO Daiya TOK 252.5  $      47,500  $              75  $               –  $         16,000  $            400  $         63,975  $           825
19 HANSSON Louise TOR 258.2  $      26,200  $      15,450  $      10,800  $           8,000  $         2,800  $         63,250  $           250
20 CHALMERS Kyle LON 236.5  $      36,950  $      17,250  $         1,200  $                 –  $         5,800  $         61,200  $           250
21 MCKEON Emma LON 265.5  $      37,900  $      15,950  $         1,250  $                 –  $         5,800  $         60,900  $           100
22 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 201.8  $      22,800  $      17,100  $         9,750  $                 –  $      10,800  $         60,450  $           200
23 TOUSSAINT Kira LON 250  $      32,900  $      10,650  $      11,850  $                 –  $         4,200  $         59,600  $           200
24 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 218.8  $      22,050  $      13,000  $      13,000  $                 –  $      10,800  $         58,850  $           250
25 ATHERTON Minna LON 181.2  $      15,800  $         2,950  $      33,750  $                 –  $         6,200  $         58,700  $             50
26 ATKINSON Alia LON 260  $      36,400  $      11,500  $         4,000  $                 –  $         6,200  $         58,100  $           700
27 MASSE Kylie TOR 255  $      39,500  $         9,025  $         5,600  $                 –  $         2,800  $         56,925  $           275
28 PROUD Ben ENS 166.2  $      32,800  $         1,575  $         9,800  $                 –  $      10,800  $         54,975  $         (625)
29 le CLOS Chad ENS 179  $      23,400  $      11,675  $         7,200  $                 –  $         9,200  $         51,475  $           (25)
30 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 237  $      30,050  $      16,025  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $         50,275  $           175
31 GLINTA Robert IRO 224.5  $      24,000  $         6,400  $      18,000  $                 –  $         1,800  $         50,200  $           100
32 de BOER Thom IRO 164.8  $         9,950  $         3,325  $      34,800  $                 –  $         1,800  $         49,875  $           175
33 BROWN Erika CAC 234.2  $      22,550  $      17,650  $              50  $                 –  $         8,400  $         48,650  $           (50)
34 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 203  $      22,250  $         4,725  $         9,200  $         10,000  $         2,200  $         48,375  $           175
35 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 220  $      27,450  $         5,775  $         9,600  $                 –  $         4,200  $         47,025  $             25
36 SEEMANOVA Barbora IRO 245.5  $      37,700  $         7,125  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         46,625  $           175
37 WASICK Kasia TOR 196.5  $      22,250  $         9,475  $      10,400  $                 –  $         2,800  $         44,925  $           175
38 GUIDO Guilherme LON 219  $      24,700  $         8,600  $         5,000  $                 –  $         6,200  $         44,500  $         (100)
39 RAZZETTI Alberto TOR 203  $      37,650  $            100  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $         40,550  $           (50)
40 CARTER Dylan LON 185.2  $      15,600  $      12,550  $         5,400  $                 –  $         6,200  $         39,750  $           200
41 ANDISON Bailey DCT 228.5  $      37,550  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $         38,950  $           350
42 PICKREM Sydney LON 171.5  $      31,350  $         1,000  $               –  $                 –  $         6,200  $         38,550  $             50
43 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 138  $      33,700  $            100  $               –  $                 –  $         4,600  $         38,400  $           100
44 WILSON Madison LAC 189.5  $      28,100  $         5,775  $               –  $                 –  $         4,000  $         37,875  $         (425)
45 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 149.5  $      13,700  $         9,875  $         6,600  $                 –  $         7,600  $         37,775  $           175
46 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 198  $      27,700  $         6,550  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         36,450  $           200
47 DELOOF Ali DCT 186  $      24,100  $         4,825  $         6,000  $                 –  $         1,400  $         36,325  $           (25)
48 SANTOS Nicholas IRO 211  $      25,700  $         2,050  $         6,600  $                 –  $         1,800  $         36,150  $        1,300
49 CECCON Thomas AQC 208.5  $      17,700  $      15,275  $            450  $                 –  $         2,200  $         35,625  $           275
50 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 176.5  $      12,500  $      11,425  $         9,300  $                 –  $         2,200  $         35,425  $         (875)
51 WOOD Abbie NYB 212.5  $      34,600  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $         34,800  $           400
52 LANZA Vini LON 173.5  $      15,500  $         5,925  $         7,100  $                 –  $         6,200  $         34,725  $           (75)
53 DIENER Christian LON 154.8  $      20,550  $            650  $         7,200  $                 –  $         6,200  $         34,600  $           (50)
54 CHIKUNOVA Evgenia ENS 142  $      18,650  $         6,575  $               –  $                 –  $         9,200  $         34,425  $             25
55 SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 151  $      29,100  $         1,075  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $         34,375  $           375
56 SHCHEGOLEV Aleksandr DCT 169  $      23,900  $         4,775  $         3,600  $                 –  $         1,400  $         33,675  $         (125)
57 ZIRK Kregor ENS 168.5  $      21,400  $            575  $               –  $                 –  $      10,800  $         32,775  $             75
58 VAZAIOS Andreas DCT 170  $      30,700  $            150  $            100  $                 –  $         1,400  $         32,350  $         (100)
59 LIMA Felipe ENS 121  $      18,200  $         3,100  $               –  $                 –  $      10,800  $         32,100  $              –
60 DE WAARD Maaike CAC 117.8  $      10,600  $            600  $      12,400  $                 –  $         8,000  $         31,600  $         (100)
61 KUSCH Marius TOR 145.5  $      16,200  $         8,825  $         2,200  $                 –  $         2,800  $         30,025  $         (125)
62 KAMMINGA Arno AQC 148  $      20,450  $         6,575  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         29,225  $             75
63 ANDERSON Freya LON 124.5  $      16,900  $         6,475  $               –  $                 –  $         5,800  $         29,175  $           (75)
64 KROON Luc TOR 134  $      26,100  $              25  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $         28,925  $           (25)
65 BARRATT Holly AQC 143.5  $      14,850  $         2,850  $         8,800  $                 –  $         2,200  $         28,700  $         (450)
66 CASTIGLIONI Arianna AQC 147.5  $      21,350  $         4,500  $            200  $                 –  $         2,200  $         28,250  $           150
67 MCINTOSH Summer TOR 143  $      25,650  $            150  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         28,000  $           200
68 DI LIDDO Elena AQC 135  $      14,100  $         9,650  $         1,600  $                 –  $         2,200  $         27,550  $         (250)
69 KAMENEVA Maria AQC 170.5  $      13,700  $      10,650  $            400  $                 –  $         2,200  $         26,950  $           (50)
70 ORSI Marco IRO 123.5  $      17,400  $         2,025  $         5,000  $                 –  $         1,800  $         26,225  $         (225)
71 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 116.8  $      11,400  $         5,275  $         7,600  $                 –  $         1,800  $         26,075  $           175
72 BANIC Madeline ENS 110  $      10,100  $         5,000  $               –  $                 –  $      10,800  $         25,900  $         (200)
73 NAKAMURA Katsumi LON 99.5  $         2,000  $         9,375  $         8,800  $                 –  $         5,600  $         25,775  $           975
74 BORODIN Ilia AQC 134  $      23,350  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         25,550  $           (50)
75 NIKOLAEV Mark DCT 152  $      19,250  $         3,425  $         1,300  $                 –  $         1,400  $         25,375  $           525
76 ROSENDAHL BACH Helena ENS 101  $      14,550  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $      10,800  $         25,350  $         (350)
77 GREENBANK Luke LON 118.5  $      17,600  $         1,475  $               –  $                 –  $         6,200  $         25,275  $         (125)
78 WATTEL Marie LON 131.5  $         5,400  $      13,350  $            100  $                 –  $         6,200  $         25,050  $         (350)
79 SANCHEZ Kayla TOR 159  $      10,700  $      11,350  $            100  $                 –  $         2,800  $         24,950  $           150
80 SMITH Brendon NYB 122  $      24,700  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $         24,900  $              –
81 RYAN Shane TOR 128.8  $      14,300  $         3,925  $         3,800  $                 –  $         2,800  $         24,825  $         (225)
82 DRESSEL Sherridon CAC 93.5  $         7,100  $         4,050  $         5,600  $                 –  $         7,400  $         24,150  $              –
83 SCHWINGENSCHLOGL Fabian TOR 148  $      14,000  $         7,125  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $         23,925  $           (25)
84 SAVARD Katerine CAC 114.5  $      11,400  $         4,000  $               –  $                 –  $         8,400  $         23,800  $              –
84 HULKKO Ida IRO 130  $      13,150  $         3,250  $         5,600  $                 –  $         1,800  $         23,800  $           (50)
86 HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 102.5  $         2,200  $      12,300  $               –  $                 –  $         9,200  $         23,700  $              –
87 KOSEKI Yasuhiro TOK 134  $      19,350  $         3,625  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $         23,375  $             25
88 BARRETT Adam ENS 89  $         2,500  $         7,550  $         2,400  $                 –  $      10,800  $         23,250  $              –
89 ROONEY Maxime LAC 133.8  $      10,450  $         8,450  $            100  $                 –  $         4,200  $         23,200  $         (100)
89 HANNIS Molly CAC 97.5  $      12,850  $         3,550  $               –  $                 –  $         6,800  $         23,200  $             50
91 LAZOR Annie LON 100  $      16,600  $            275  $               –  $                 –  $         6,200  $         23,075  $           (25)
92 SHANAHAN Katie LON 133  $      16,700  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         6,200  $         22,900  $         (100)
93 MARTINEZ Jose Angel CAC 112.5  $         8,700  $         5,750  $               –  $                 –  $         8,400  $         22,850  $         (150)
94 CARRARO Martina AQC 136  $      18,500  $            450  $         1,200  $                 –  $         2,200  $         22,350  $           (50)
94 NEALE Leah DCT 128  $      18,950  $         2,000  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $         22,350  $         (100)
94 KAWAMOTO Takeshi TOK 120.5  $      12,800  $         3,350  $         5,800  $                 –  $            400  $         22,350  $         (100)
94 HVAS Tomoe LAC 119  $      19,350  $            200  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $         22,350  $         (550)
98 PERSSON Erik IRO 137.5  $      19,950  $            400  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         22,150  $         (150)
99 MALYUTIN Martin LAC 101.5  $      16,800  $         1,075  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $         22,075  $         (375)
100 LITCHFIELD Max TOR 142.5  $      19,150  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $         21,950  $         (150)
100 MACK Linnea DCT 162.2  $      13,350  $         3,700  $         3,500  $                 –  $         1,400  $         21,950  $      (1,650)
102 TEIJONSALO Fanny ENS 71.5  $            500  $      11,175  $               –  $                 –  $      10,200  $         21,875  $           175
103 OHASHI Yui TOK 126.5  $      21,250  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $         21,650  $             50
104 GUNES Viktoriya ENS 99  $         9,600  $         1,200  $               –  $                 –  $      10,800  $         21,600  $         (100)
105 HAAS Townley CAC 68.5  $      13,500  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         7,600  $         21,100  $         (100)
105 MORIMOTO Teppei LON 79.5  $      14,900  $            400  $               –  $                 –  $         5,800  $         21,100  $         (100)
107 HARTING Zach DCT 146.5  $      12,150  $         7,475  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $         21,025  $         (125)
108 SWANSON Charlie ENS 80.5  $         9,750  $            250  $               –  $                 –  $      10,800  $         20,800  $           (50)
109 PELLEGRINI Federica AQC 110.5  $      10,100  $         8,150  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         20,450  $         (250)
110 WILLIAMS Brodie CAC 68.5  $      12,300  $              38  $               –  $                 –  $         8,000  $         20,338  $           (88)
111 BRATTON Lisa TOR 108.5  $      16,550  $            850  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $         20,200  $         (200)
112 CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 124.5  $         8,850  $         5,300  $         1,700  $                 –  $         4,200  $         20,050  $         (650)
112 HINDS Natalie CAC 82  $         3,000  $      10,250  $               –  $                 –  $         6,800  $         20,050  $              –
114 PUTS Jesse CAC 81  $         3,400  $         7,925  $               –  $                 –  $         8,400  $         19,725  $             25
115 CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR 126  $      16,850  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $         19,650  $         (250)
116 MADDEN Paige TOK 120  $      18,600  $            250  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $         19,250  $         (150)
117 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 81.5  $         2,700  $         7,763  $               –  $                 –  $         8,400  $         18,863  $             88
118 COLEMAN Michelle TOR 130  $         5,750  $      10,150  $            100  $                 –  $         2,800  $         18,800  $         (100)
118 ESCOBEDO Emily CAC 64  $      12,200  $            400  $               –  $                 –  $         6,200  $         18,800  $         (100)
120 CIAMPI Matteo AQC 120.2  $      14,750  $         1,575  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         18,525  $         (275)
121 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 101  $         8,100  $         4,500  $         3,000  $                 –  $         2,800  $         18,400  $         (550)
122 SANTOS Leonardo IRO 126.5  $      16,200  $            250  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         18,250  $         (150)
123 ROTHBAUER Christopher LAC 109.5  $         9,050  $         4,750  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $         18,000  $      (1,100)
124 ZHILKIN Andrey ENS 70.5  $         6,950  $         1,200  $               –  $                 –  $         9,800  $         17,950  $         (250)
125 NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna LAC 111.5  $         9,300  $         4,325  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $         17,825  $           (75)
126 PILATO Benedetta ENS 55  $         8,100  $         1,500  $               –  $                 –  $         8,200  $         17,800  $              –
127 TEMPLE Matt NYB 102.5  $         7,000  $         5,475  $         4,900  $                 –  $            200  $         17,575  $         (375)
128 CHIMROVA Svetlana NYB 108.5  $      15,700  $         1,650  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $         17,550  $         (100)
129 GRINEV Vladislav AQC 111.8  $         5,600  $         9,650  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         17,450  $           300
130 CLARK Imogen LAC 90.5  $         9,900  $         1,300  $         2,000  $                 –  $         4,200  $         17,400  $             50
131 CIESLAK Marcin CAC 75.5  $         6,200  $         2,788  $               –  $                 –  $         8,400  $         17,388  $           (88)
132 KUBOVA Simona ENS 66  $         4,100  $         2,025  $            200  $                 –  $      10,800  $         17,125  $           (75)
133 DUMONT Valentine LAC 105.5  $         8,950  $         3,875  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $         17,025  $         (325)
134 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna DCT 122.5  $      15,950  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         1,000  $         16,950  $         (350)
135 THOMAS Alys IRO 85  $      12,350  $         2,450  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         16,600  $           (50)
136 HOPKIN Anna DCT 113.5  $         5,900  $         7,125  $         2,000  $                 –  $         1,400  $         16,425  $         (425)
137 MELO Luiz Altamir IRO 115.5  $      14,400  $              25  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         16,225  $           (25)
138 MURPHY Camden DCT 97  $      12,250  $         2,425  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $         16,075  $         (175)
138 MORA Lorenzo IRO 102.5  $      12,750  $         1,525  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         16,075  $         (175)
140 ACEVEDO Javier LAC 86.5  $         8,150  $         4,100  $               –  $                 –  $         3,800  $         16,050  $         (350)
141 TCHORZ Alicja NYB 90  $      11,800  $         1,850  $         1,800  $                 –  $            200  $         15,650  $           (50)
141 MURDOCH Ross LON 76  $         3,050  $         6,400  $               –  $                 –  $         6,200  $         15,650  $         (750)
143 PIERONI Blake TOR 77  $         7,700  $         6,100  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         15,600  $           100
144 WANG Eddie CAC 54  $         9,900  $              75  $               –  $                 –  $         5,600  $         15,575  $         (175)
145 REITSHAMMER Bernhard IRO 137.5  $         8,850  $         4,900  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         15,550  $         (150)
146 MIGNON Clement ENS 40.5  $            550  $         4,950  $               –  $                 –  $      10,000  $         15,500  $           (50)
146 KALISZ Chase AQC 89.5  $      13,300  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         15,500  $           (50)
148 TARASEVICH Grigory TOK 90.5  $      12,100  $         2,925  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $         15,425  $         (475)
149 TEMNIKOVA Maria DCT 85.5  $      13,400  $            250  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $         15,050  $         (100)
150 PEBLEY Jacob DCT 101.5  $      11,300  $         2,550  $               –  $                 –  $         1,000  $         14,850  $              –
151 TUCKER Miranda TOK 84.5  $         5,300  $            300  $         8,800  $                 –  $            400  $         14,800  $              –
152 HOFFER Ryan DCT 86.5  $         7,300  $         2,375  $         3,600  $                 –  $         1,400  $         14,675  $         (225)
153 KNOX Finlay TOR 70.5  $      12,800  $              50  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         14,650  $           (50)
154 HENIQUE Melanie IRO 90.8  $         8,700  $               –  $         4,300  $                 –  $         1,600  $         14,600  $         (500)
155 CORDES Kevin CAC 67  $         5,400  $            488  $               –  $                 –  $         8,400  $         14,288  $         (238)
156 DAVIES Georgia ENS 54  $         2,350  $         1,700  $            100  $                 –  $      10,000  $         14,150  $         (200)
157 EVANS Joanna DCT 91  $      12,400  $            300  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $         14,100  $         (100)
158 BIANCHI Ilaria LON 43.5  $         7,800  $              75  $               –  $                 –  $         6,200  $         14,075  $           (25)
159 UGOLKOVA Maria IRO 122  $      11,650  $            475  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         13,925  $           (75)
160 FRANCA SILVA Felipe DCT 87  $         8,100  $         4,725  $               –  $                 –  $         1,000  $         13,825  $           (25)
161 DE DEUS Leonardo AQC 88  $         9,450  $         2,100  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         13,750  $         (150)
162 COPE Tommy DCT 109  $      10,750  $         1,375  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $         13,525  $         (675)
163 DEMLER Kathrin CAC 60  $         5,800  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         7,600  $         13,400  $              –
164 INCERTI Zac LON 76  $         4,300  $         4,575  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $         13,075  $           125
165 PEKARSKI Grigori TOR 71  $         4,500  $            925  $         4,800  $                 –  $         2,800  $         13,025  $         (375)
166 BASSETO Guilherme IRO 76  $         8,400  $         1,325  $         1,400  $                 –  $         1,800  $         12,925  $           (25)
167 PINFOLD Brett LAC 63  $         3,200  $         5,300  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $         12,700  $              –
168 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 71.5  $      10,200  $            200  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $         12,600  $           (50)
169 BELONOGOFF Tatiana DCT 99  $         8,250  $         2,725  $            200  $                 –  $         1,400  $         12,575  $         (175)
170 MAHONEY Travis ENS 35  $         1,550  $            175  $               –  $                 –  $      10,800  $         12,525  $         (125)
171 SEGEL Janja ENS 15.5  $         1,100  $         1,400  $               –  $                 –  $      10,000  $         12,500  $         (450)
172 DEAN Tom LON 36  $         8,200  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $         12,400  $         (200)
173 HASSLER Julia TOR 68.5  $         9,400  $              25  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $         12,225  $         (125)
174 IGARASHI Chihiro TOK 108.5  $         9,350  $         2,300  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $         12,050  $         (100)
174 BECKMANN Emilie IRO 65  $         2,700  $         5,950  $         1,600  $                 –  $         1,800  $         12,050  $              –
176 SZTANDERA Dominika TOR 74.5  $         3,100  $         6,000  $            100  $                 –  $         2,800  $         12,000  $         (100)
176 DELOOF Catie TOK 100  $         8,400  $         2,600  $            800  $                 –  $            200  $         12,000  $              –
178 LOYNING Ingeborg IRO 70  $         7,600  $         3,050  $               –  $                 –  $         1,200  $         11,850  $         (100)
179 COCCONCELLI Costanza IRO 94  $         5,900  $         4,050  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $         11,750  $              –
180 BAKER Kathleen LAC 66  $         6,200  $            675  $         1,200  $                 –  $         3,600  $         11,675  $         (325)
181 PIETRUSCHKA Marie CAC 28.5  $              50  $         3,050  $               –  $                 –  $         8,400  $         11,500  $           (50)
182 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 94.5  $         9,450  $            900  $            900  $                 –  $            200  $         11,450  $         (350)
183 GASSON Helena LAC 94.8  $         6,250  $            375  $         1,050  $                 –  $         3,200  $         10,875  $           (75)
184 RENSHAW Molly NYB 63.5  $         9,000  $         1,400  $            100  $                 –  $            200  $         10,700  $         (100)
185 STRAUCH Jenna IRO 80.2  $         7,000  $            425  $         1,400  $                 –  $         1,800  $         10,625  $         (325)
186 PIJNENBURG Stan NYB 69.5  $         4,550  $         4,475  $         1,200  $                 –  $            200  $         10,425  $           (25)
187 BUSCH Kim LON 38.5  $            600  $         3,350  $            100  $                 –  $         6,200  $         10,250  $         (150)
188 STJEPANOVIC Velimir DCT 80  $         8,100  $            700  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $         10,200  $         (100)
188 SZARANEK Mark CAC 31  $         1,800  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         8,400  $         10,200  $         (150)
188 PINZUTI Alessandro TOK 61  $         9,800  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $         10,200  $              –
191 MILLER Cody DCT 64  $         8,000  $            750  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $         10,150  $         (200)
192 STEPHENS Laura TOR 44.5  $         7,400  $            100  $               –  $                 –  $         2,600  $         10,100  $              –
193 KISIL Yuri TOR 61.5  $         1,050  $         4,225  $         2,000  $                 –  $         2,800  $         10,075  $             75
194 TETEREVKOVA Kotryna LAC 53.5  $         4,900  $         1,025  $               –  $                 –  $         3,800  $           9,725  $         (225)
195 WILLIAMSON Sam LON 29.5  $         1,200  $         2,300  $               –  $                 –  $         6,200  $           9,700  $         (600)
196 BUKHOV Vladislav LAC 27.5  $         2,050  $         1,075  $         2,000  $                 –  $         4,200  $           9,325  $         (375)
197 MILDRED Edward LON 31.5  $            300  $         3,750  $               –  $                 –  $         5,200  $           9,250  $              –
198 NEMETH Nandor TOK 68.5  $         4,400  $         4,400  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           9,200  $              –
199 GUY James ENS 34.5  $         1,300  $            275  $               –  $                 –  $         7,600  $           9,175  $           (75)
200 MOROZOV Vladimir TOK 50  $         5,950  $            350  $         2,600  $                 –  $            200  $           9,100  $         (300)
201 GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 38  $         3,750  $         2,450  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $           9,000  $         (100)
202 DEVINE Abrahm LAC 51.5  $         4,700  $              50  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $           8,950  $         (200)
203 ZAZZERI Lorenzo TOR 42.8  $         3,100  $         2,025  $         1,600  $                 –  $         2,200  $           8,925  $           (25)
204 FRANCESCHI Sara LAC 47.5  $         6,400  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,400  $           8,800  $              –
205 KRASKA Jakub NYB 65  $         4,100  $         4,313  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           8,613  $           (13)
206 DELOOF Gabby TOK 74  $         6,350  $         1,375  $            100  $                 –  $            400  $           8,225  $         (125)
207 PRATT Cole TOR 34.5  $         5,100  $            275  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $           8,175  $         (275)
208 WATANABE Kanako TOK 55.5  $         7,150  $            250  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           7,800  $         (150)
209 McKEE Anton TOR 52  $         4,400  $            475  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $           7,675  $         (125)
210 OMOTO Rika AQC 68  $         5,450  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $           7,650  $           (50)
211 BILIS Simonas ENS 11.5  $               –  $         1,000  $               –  $                 –  $         6,600  $           7,600  $              –
212 BOHUS Richard TOK 47.5  $         3,400  $         1,750  $         2,000  $                 –  $            400  $           7,550  $         (600)
213 LAHTINEN Laura LON 19.5  $         1,300  $              25  $               –  $                 –  $         6,200  $           7,525  $           (25)
214 LITHERLAND Jay DCT 61  $         6,700  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            800  $           7,500  $         (100)
214 DI PIETRO Silvia AQC 72.5  $         3,000  $         2,300  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $           7,500  $              –
216 HINDLEY Isabella DCT 59  $         1,750  $         4,325  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $           7,475  $         (175)
217 VALL Jessica ENS 27.5  $         1,700  $            900  $               –  $                 –  $         4,800  $           7,400  $         (200)
218 ANDRUSENKO Veronika IRO 51  $         3,500  $         2,600  $               –  $                 –  $         1,200  $           7,300  $         (200)
219 PERIBONIO Tomas CAC 5  $            650  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         6,600  $           7,250  $         (150)
220 HAYDEN Brent TOR 33.2  $            900  $         4,000  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $           7,100  $           100
220 GROTHE Zane DCT 53  $         6,000  $            500  $               –  $                 –  $            600  $           7,100  $         (300)
222 TETZLOFF Aly TOK 69  $         5,350  $         1,100  $            100  $                 –  $            400  $           6,950  $           (50)
223 RICHARDS Matt IRO 64  $         3,100  $         2,600  $               –  $                 –  $         1,200  $           6,900  $              –
223 LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim IRO 35.5  $         1,400  $         2,100  $         1,600  $                 –  $         1,800  $           6,900  $              –
225 NAZIEBLO Klaudia DCT 79.5  $         4,500  $            950  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $           6,850  $           (50)
226 KULLMAN Leonie CAC 30  $         2,500  $            400  $               –  $                 –  $         3,800  $           6,700  $              –
227 KOSTIN Oleg CAC 38  $         2,400  $         1,275  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $           6,475  $             75
228 MAJERSKI Jakub NYB 54.5  $         5,100  $            963  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           6,263  $         (263)
229 LAUKKANEN Jenna LON 0.5  $            250  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         5,800  $           6,050  $         (250)
230 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail IRO 56.5  $         2,200  $         2,025  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $           6,025  $         (225)
231 BRUHN Annika DCT 38  $            400  $         4,150  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $           5,950  $              –
232 SPAJARI Pedro TOK 64.5  $         2,750  $         1,925  $            800  $                 –  $            400  $           5,875  $           (25)
232 SIMONS Kenzo LON 5.5  $            200  $              75  $               –  $                 –  $         5,600  $           5,875  $           (75)
234 CORREIA Breno LAC 22.5  $         1,700  $         1,325  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $           5,825  $         (175)
235 APPLE Zach DCT 46  $         1,200  $         3,500  $            100  $                 –  $         1,000  $           5,800  $              –
236 TAYLOR Laura AQC 22  $         3,500  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $           5,700  $              –
236 POLIERI Alessia AQC 25.5  $         3,500  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $           5,700  $         (100)
238 STRELNIKOV Kirill IRO 29.5  $         3,000  $         1,650  $               –  $                 –  $         1,000  $           5,650  $              –
239 ZAMORANO Africa IRO 54  $         4,250  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         1,200  $           5,450  $         (250)
240 PEDA Paulina NYB 66  $         4,800  $            400  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           5,400  $           (50)
241 MANAUDOU Florent ENS 22  $            500  $         3,200  $               –  $                 –  $         1,600  $           5,300  $              –
242 WHITTLE Jacob NYB 30  $               –  $         4,825  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           5,025  $             25
243 HELD Ryan LAC 32.5  $         2,250  $         1,100  $            200  $                 –  $         1,400  $           4,950  $           (50)
244 KOCH Marco NYB 51.5  $         3,600  $         1,100  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           4,900  $         (100)
244 SAKCI Emre IRO 24  $         3,800  $            900  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           4,900  $         (200)
246 SOROKINA Anastasia CAC 24  $         2,850  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,000  $           4,850  $           (50)
247 GINGRICH Leah TOK 41  $         4,100  $            250  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           4,750  $           (50)
248 DAHLKE Mikaela LAC -8.5  $              50  $            475  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $           4,725  $         (125)
249 MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon AQC 27  $               –  $         2,750  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $           4,550  $              –
250 QUINTERO Cristian TOK 31  $         2,300  $         1,825  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           4,525  $           (25)
251 MARSH Alyssa LAC 17.5  $            200  $         1,675  $               –  $                 –  $         2,600  $           4,475  $           (25)
252 STEENBERGEN Marrit NYB 44  $         2,050  $         2,200  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           4,450  $              –
253 ZEVINA Daryna NYB 30  $         4,150  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           4,350  $         (100)
253 SABBIONI Simone AQC 20.5  $            450  $         2,300  $               –  $                 –  $         1,600  $           4,350  $         (200)
255 VAN ROON Valerie LON 0.5  $               –  $            100  $               –  $                 –  $         4,200  $           4,300  $              –
256 CHIERIGHINI Marcelo AQC 21.5  $               –  $         3,650  $               –  $                 –  $            600  $           4,250  $             50
257 MACINNES Keanna TOK 21.5  $         4,000  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           4,200  $              –
257 BAQLAH Khader CAC 16  $         1,400  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $           4,200  $              –
259 ALMEIDA Brandonn NYB 46.5  $         3,950  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           4,150  $         (100)
260 HIBBOTT Holly AQC 25.5  $         2,200  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $           4,000  $              –
261 WOG Kelsey TOR 14  $         1,000  $            100  $               –  $                 –  $         2,800  $           3,900  $              –
261 de TULLIO Marco ENS 18  $         1,500  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,400  $           3,900  $              –
263 SURKOVA Arina NYB 28.5  $         3,025  $              50  $            700  $                 –  $               –  $           3,775  $         (475)
264 SCALIA Silvia IRO 31.5  $            550  $            550  $            800  $                 –  $         1,800  $           3,700  $         (200)
265 RUVALCABA CRUZ Hector LAC -4  $            150  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         3,400  $           3,550  $         (150)
266 BALLO Stefano AQC 25.5  $         2,900  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            600  $           3,500  $              –
267 PASYNKOV Daniil TOK 53.5  $         3,050  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           3,450  $         (100)
268 HEINTZ Philip NYB 29.5  $         3,050  $            163  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           3,413  $         (163)
269 SHEVTSOV Sergey DCT 29  $            350  $         1,850  $               –  $                 –  $         1,200  $           3,400  $           (50)
270 APOSTALON Anika TOR 9  $               –  $         1,325  $               –  $                 –  $         2,000  $           3,325  $         (125)
271 GROVES Madeline DCT 31.5  $         1,150  $         1,150  $               –  $                 –  $         1,000  $           3,300  $         (150)
272 STUPIN Max ENS 15  $            800  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         2,400  $           3,200  $         (300)
273 HILL Danielle IRO 11.5  $              50  $         1,325  $               –  $                 –  $         1,800  $           3,175  $           (75)
274 QUAH Ting Wen DCT 15  $              50  $         1,550  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $           3,000  $         (100)
275 BRZOSKOWSKI Maarten TOK 28.5  $         2,100  $            200  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           2,700  $         (150)
276 USTINOVA Daria S NYB 39  $            950  $         1,450  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           2,600  $              –
277 NASRETDINOVA Rosalia AQC 4  $            200  $            100  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $           2,500  $              –
278 MUREZ Andi LON 13  $            850  $            800  $               –  $                 –  $            800  $           2,450  $           (50)
279 LELLIOTT Jay TOR 10.5  $         1,800  $              25  $               –  $                 –  $            600  $           2,425  $           (25)
280 VASEY Sarah NYB 19.2  $         1,200  $               –  $         1,000  $                 –  $            200  $           2,400  $         (100)
280 COMERFORD Mallory TOK 21  $            100  $         2,100  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           2,400  $              –
282 OLIVEIRA Larissa TOR -0.5  $               –  $            150  $               –  $                 –  $         2,200  $           2,350  $         (200)
283 HALL Candice TOR 7  $            550  $            150  $               –  $                 –  $         1,600  $           2,300  $         (200)
284 MEYNEN Julie TOK 12  $              50  $         1,825  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           2,275  $           (75)
285 LESAFFRE Fantine AQC 12  $            850  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         1,400  $           2,250  $         (150)
286 LICON Will LAC 23  $            600  $            350  $               –  $                 –  $         1,200  $           2,150  $              –
287 FIEDKIEWICZ Kornelia NYB 25.5  $            375  $         1,250  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           1,825  $           (25)
288 MEITZ Kaersten TOR 14.5  $         1,200  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            600  $           1,800  $           (50)
289 SANTI Fabio AQC -2.5  $               –  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         1,600  $           1,600  $           (50)
289 BJERG Tobias TOR 6  $            600  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $         1,000  $           1,600  $         (100)
291 GIREV Ivan TOK 12  $            200  $            975  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           1,575  $           (75)
292 HOPE Lucy NYB 13.5  $               –  $         1,250  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           1,450  $           (50)
293 CARAMIGNOLI Martina AQC 8  $         1,000  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           1,400  $              –
294 MONTEIRO Ana Catarina NYB 13  $         1,100  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           1,300  $              –
295 BECKER Bowe TOK 5.5  $               –  $            900  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $           1,100  $              –
295 SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 1.5  $               –  $            100  $               –  $                 –  $         1,000  $           1,100  $              –
297 NICOL Rachel DCT 13.5  $            600  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $           1,000  $              –
297 FANZ Casey IRO 1  $               –  $            400  $               –  $                 –  $            600  $           1,000  $              –
299 BRAUNSCHEIG Ole NYB 16.5  $            650  $              88  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $              938  $         (188)
300 TOMAC Mewen NYB 20  $            400  $            200  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $              800  $         (100)
300 SAMY Mohamed DCT 5  $            350  $              50  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $              800  $         (150)
302 LOY Andrew DCT 3  $               –  $            325  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $              725  $           (75)
303 AOKI Tomomi TOK 4.5  $               –  $            300  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $              700  $           (50)
304 JONES Harriet TOK 3.5  $               –  $            150  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $              550  $              –
304 POGGIO Federico TOK 4  $               –  $            150  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $              550  $              –
306 WILD Cassie TOK 2.5  $               –  $              50  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $              450  $         (100)
306 KENNEDY Madison DCT -0.5  $               –  $              50  $               –  $                 –  $            400  $              450  $           (50)
308 HOLLARD Tristan DCT 0.5  $            100  $              50  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $              350  $         (100)
309 CHERUTI Meiron NYB 2.5  $               –  $              75  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $              275  $           (75)
310 WILBY James NYB -3  $               –  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $              200  $              –
310 ENEVOLD SORENSEN Karoline NYB -0.5  $               –  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $            200  $              200  $              –
312 CLOGG Elliot NYB 3  $            100  $              75  $               –  $                 –  $               –  $              175  $           (75)
313 USTINOVA Daria K NYB -4  $               –  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $               –  $                 –  $         (100)
313 SCHOUTEN Tes NYB -2  $               –  $               –  $               –  $                 –  $               –  $                 –  $              –

