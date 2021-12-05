Sarah Sjostrom Tops All Earners in 2021 ISL Season With $269,125

Editor’s note: ISL doesn’t publish official money lists. The below information are SwimSwam’s calculations based on published rules.

Sarah Sjostrom came away with $269,125 in prize money from the 2021 International Swimming League season, making her the top earner.

That’s less than the $291,788 that Caeleb Dressel finished within the 2020 season to lead all swimmers, but more than the $174,624 that Sjostrom cleared in the 2020 season, where she missed a few meets with an injury.

The $100,000 bonus that she received from being league MVP, plus the $20,000 bonus from being Finals MVP, made up almost half of Sjostrom’s prize money. MVP awards continue to be the best way for the league’s top swimmers to earn big money.

The top 3 earners all came from the league champion Energy Standard club.

In total, more swimmers made more money in the 2021 ISL season than in 2020. In 2020, there were 21 swimmers who made at least $50,000. In 2021, there were 31 swimmers who made at least $50,000.

This is due primarily to two factors. One is that there was simply more prize money available, an extra $850,000-or-so, which offset a dramatic reduction in “solidarity payments” (also known as athlete stipends or salaries).

The other is that, with so many of the league’s stars skipping all-or-part of the season, by choice, by illness, or by injury, there were more opportunity for the next tier of swimmers to earn more money. That means that swimmers like Robert Glinta, by virtue of showing up for all of Iron’s matches, was able to break the $50,000 barrier.

Comparison:

Minimum Prize Money 2021 2020 $0 312 302 $10,000 193 161 20,000 113 86 30,000 61 48 40,000 39 33 50,000 31 21 60,000 22 15 70,000 14 12 80,000 11 11 90,000 10 10 100,000 8 8 150,000 4 5 200,000 1 2

The top-earning rookie in 2021 was LA Current’s breakout backstroker Ingrid Wilm. After not swimming in the ISL last season, she earned $74,900. Not only is she a rookie, but she’s an undrafted rookie – LA Current head coach David Marsh says she was the last addition to the team in the post-draft free agency period. That’s a pretty good return on a last-pickup.

The highest-earning swimmer to not qualify for the Playoffs was Tokyo’s Daiya Seto of the Tokyo Frog Kings. He ranked 18th in the league with $63,975, in spite of only having 5 matches (as compared to 8 for the rest of the league, save the New York Breakers).

160 men versus 152 women earned prize money this season, but women earned slightly more money. Female athletes earned $3,486,100, while male athletes earned $3,382,800. That’s a gap of $103,300 in favor of the women. The likely explanation there is the way that the team prize money for team results is distributed. If a team only has 12 male swimmers at a meet, then only those 12 swimmers get the prize money based on their team’s finishes. Throughout the season, women’s rosters tended to be bigger than men’s at meets, so more “team finish” prize money was distributed to female athletes just by nature of their showing up.

The top 2 earners were both female swimmers, as were 3 of the top 4, 4 of the top 6, and 5 of the top 8.

In total, $6,868,900 in prize money was awarded during the ISL season. When that money will be paid remains to be seen – Adam Peaty recently revealed, publicly, that he still has not been paid in full for the 2020 season.

Top 10 Individual Prize Money Earnings, 2021 ISL Finals

rank name team points indiv relay skins mvp team_bonus total stolen 1 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 61 $ 16,800 $ 7,250 $ – $ 20,000 $ 5,000 $ 49,050 $ 50 2 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 48.5 $ 8,000 $ 5,050 $ 16,400 $ – $ 3,000 $ 32,450 $ 450 3 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 43 $ 7,200 $ 4,850 $ 9,600 $ – $ 5,000 $ 26,650 $ 50 4 ATHERTON Minna LON 34 $ 2,000 $ 1,600 $ 19,200 $ – $ 2,000 $ 24,800 $ – 5 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 50.5 $ 17,100 $ 2,400 $ – $ – $ 5,000 $ 24,500 $ 100 6 FINK Nic CAC 59.5 $ 15,000 $ 4,000 $ – $ – $ 3,000 $ 22,000 $ 600 7 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 41 $ 12,800 $ 2,800 $ – $ – $ 5,000 $ 20,600 $ – 8 PROUD Ben ENS 28.5 $ 9,600 $ 200 $ 5,200 $ – $ 5,000 $ 20,000 $ (400) 9 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 51 $ 16,100 $ – $ – $ – $ 3,000 $ 19,100 $ 100 10 SHIELDS Tom LAC 26 $ 8,000 $ 400 $ 9,600 $ – $ 1,000 $ 19,000 $ –

Prize Money by Teams

We examined last year’s money here coming into the season. The top-earning team this season, Energy Standard, earned almost the same amount as last year’s top-earning team, Cali Condors, did throughout the season – about $43,000 less. The bottom end of that ranking, the New York Breakers, has come up by about the same amount as the top end dropped, though that’s a much bigger percentage (about a third) for the bottom end.

Last year, the top earning team earned about 9.2x what the bottom-earning team earned.

This year, the top earning team earned exactly about 6.9 times what the bottom-earning team earned. That the bottom-earning teams New York and Tokyo got 5 matches before the Playoffs, even though they didn’t advance to the playoffs, is what drove that difference.

So, the wealth-gap is getting better. Without knowing how recruitment works or will work next year, it’s hard to know if that will provide more motivation for swimmers to stick with bad teams, though the good teams have still made out way better.

rank name team points indiv relay skins mvp team_bonus total stolen 1 Energy Standard ENS 4,211.80 $ 514,850 $ 184,900 $ 99,550 $ 322,000 $ 293,200 $ 1,414,500 $ 6,100 2 Cali Condors CAC 4,126.80 $ 503,500 $ 182,450 $ 144,900 $ 164,000 $ 225,000 $ 1,219,850 $ 7,850 3 London Roar LON 3,643.80 $ 465,550 $ 144,700 $ 85,750 $ 50,000 $ 168,400 $ 914,400 $ 150 4 LA Current LAC 3,185.20 $ 381,350 $ 105,400 $ 83,250 $ 20,000 $ 111,600 $ 701,600 $ (3,700) 5 Toronto Titans TOR 2,968.50 $ 355,450 $ 102,400 $ 41,500 $ 8,000 $ 76,800 $ 584,150 $ (1,600) 6 Team Iron IRO 3,045.20 $ 320,200 $ 71,900 $ 104,100 $ 8,000 $ 47,800 $ 552,000 $ (1,200) 7 Aqua Centurions AQC 2,838.20 $ 304,300 $ 110,700 $ 38,750 $ 10,000 $ 60,000 $ 523,750 $ (1,650) 8 DC Trident DCT 2,912.20 $ 324,800 $ 70,100 $ 20,400 $ – $ 38,800 $ 454,100 $ (5,100) 9 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 1,867.50 $ 215,700 $ 35,300 $ 21,000 $ 16,000 $ 11,000 $ 299,000 $ (1,800) 10 NY Breakers NYB 1,451.20 $ 155,400 $ 34,150 $ 10,600 $ – $ 5,400 $ 205,550 $ (2,550)

Full Season Individual Prize Money