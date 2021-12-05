Sarah Sjostrom Tops All Earners in 2021 ISL Season With $269,125

Editor’s note: ISL doesn’t publish official money lists. The below information are SwimSwam’s calculations based on published rules.
Sarah Sjostrom came away with $269,125 in prize money from the 2021 International Swimming League season, making her the top earner.
That’s less than the $291,788 that Caeleb Dressel finished within the 2020 season to lead all swimmers, but more than the $174,624 that Sjostrom cleared in the 2020 season, where she missed a few meets with an injury.
The $100,000 bonus that she received from being league MVP, plus the $20,000 bonus from being Finals MVP, made up almost half of Sjostrom’s prize money. MVP awards continue to be the best way for the league’s top swimmers to earn big money.
The top 3 earners all came from the league champion Energy Standard club.
In total, more swimmers made more money in the 2021 ISL season than in 2020. In 2020, there were 21 swimmers who made at least $50,000. In 2021, there were 31 swimmers who made at least $50,000.
This is due primarily to two factors. One is that there was simply more prize money available, an extra $850,000-or-so, which offset a dramatic reduction in “solidarity payments” (also known as athlete stipends or salaries).
The other is that, with so many of the league’s stars skipping all-or-part of the season, by choice, by illness, or by injury, there were more opportunity for the next tier of swimmers to earn more money. That means that swimmers like Robert Glinta, by virtue of showing up for all of Iron’s matches, was able to break the $50,000 barrier.
Comparison:
|Minimum Prize Money
|2021
|2020
|$0
|312
|302
|$10,000
|193
|161
|20,000
|113
|86
|30,000
|61
|48
|40,000
|39
|33
|50,000
|31
|21
|60,000
|22
|15
|70,000
|14
|12
|80,000
|11
|11
|90,000
|10
|10
|100,000
|8
|8
|150,000
|4
|5
|200,000
|1
|2
The top-earning rookie in 2021 was LA Current’s breakout backstroker Ingrid Wilm. After not swimming in the ISL last season, she earned $74,900. Not only is she a rookie, but she’s an undrafted rookie – LA Current head coach David Marsh says she was the last addition to the team in the post-draft free agency period. That’s a pretty good return on a last-pickup.
The highest-earning swimmer to not qualify for the Playoffs was Tokyo’s Daiya Seto of the Tokyo Frog Kings. He ranked 18th in the league with $63,975, in spite of only having 5 matches (as compared to 8 for the rest of the league, save the New York Breakers).
160 men versus 152 women earned prize money this season, but women earned slightly more money. Female athletes earned $3,486,100, while male athletes earned $3,382,800. That’s a gap of $103,300 in favor of the women. The likely explanation there is the way that the team prize money for team results is distributed. If a team only has 12 male swimmers at a meet, then only those 12 swimmers get the prize money based on their team’s finishes. Throughout the season, women’s rosters tended to be bigger than men’s at meets, so more “team finish” prize money was distributed to female athletes just by nature of their showing up.
The top 2 earners were both female swimmers, as were 3 of the top 4, 4 of the top 6, and 5 of the top 8.
In total, $6,868,900 in prize money was awarded during the ISL season. When that money will be paid remains to be seen – Adam Peaty recently revealed, publicly, that he still has not been paid in full for the 2020 season.
Top 10 Individual Prize Money Earnings, 2021 ISL Finals
|rank
|name
|team
|points
|indiv
|relay
|skins
|mvp
|team_bonus
|total
|stolen
|1
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|61
|$ 16,800
|$ 7,250
|$ –
|$ 20,000
|$ 5,000
|$ 49,050
|$ 50
|2
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|48.5
|$ 8,000
|$ 5,050
|$ 16,400
|$ –
|$ 3,000
|$ 32,450
|$ 450
|3
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|43
|$ 7,200
|$ 4,850
|$ 9,600
|$ –
|$ 5,000
|$ 26,650
|$ 50
|4
|ATHERTON Minna
|LON
|34
|$ 2,000
|$ 1,600
|$ 19,200
|$ –
|$ 2,000
|$ 24,800
|$ –
|5
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|50.5
|$ 17,100
|$ 2,400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 5,000
|$ 24,500
|$ 100
|6
|FINK Nic
|CAC
|59.5
|$ 15,000
|$ 4,000
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 3,000
|$ 22,000
|$ 600
|7
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|41
|$ 12,800
|$ 2,800
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 5,000
|$ 20,600
|$ –
|8
|PROUD Ben
|ENS
|28.5
|$ 9,600
|$ 200
|$ 5,200
|$ –
|$ 5,000
|$ 20,000
|$ (400)
|9
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|51
|$ 16,100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 3,000
|$ 19,100
|$ 100
|10
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|26
|$ 8,000
|$ 400
|$ 9,600
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ 19,000
|$ –
Prize Money by Teams
We examined last year’s money here coming into the season. The top-earning team this season, Energy Standard, earned almost the same amount as last year’s top-earning team, Cali Condors, did throughout the season – about $43,000 less. The bottom end of that ranking, the New York Breakers, has come up by about the same amount as the top end dropped, though that’s a much bigger percentage (about a third) for the bottom end.
Last year, the top earning team earned about 9.2x what the bottom-earning team earned.
This year, the top earning team earned exactly about 6.9 times what the bottom-earning team earned. That the bottom-earning teams New York and Tokyo got 5 matches before the Playoffs, even though they didn’t advance to the playoffs, is what drove that difference.
So, the wealth-gap is getting better. Without knowing how recruitment works or will work next year, it’s hard to know if that will provide more motivation for swimmers to stick with bad teams, though the good teams have still made out way better.
|rank
|name
|team
|points
|indiv
|relay
|skins
|mvp
|team_bonus
|total
|stolen
|1
|Energy Standard
|ENS
|4,211.80
|$ 514,850
|$ 184,900
|$ 99,550
|$ 322,000
|$ 293,200
|$ 1,414,500
|$ 6,100
|2
|Cali Condors
|CAC
|4,126.80
|$ 503,500
|$ 182,450
|$ 144,900
|$ 164,000
|$ 225,000
|$ 1,219,850
|$ 7,850
|3
|London Roar
|LON
|3,643.80
|$ 465,550
|$ 144,700
|$ 85,750
|$ 50,000
|$ 168,400
|$ 914,400
|$ 150
|4
|LA Current
|LAC
|3,185.20
|$ 381,350
|$ 105,400
|$ 83,250
|$ 20,000
|$ 111,600
|$ 701,600
|$ (3,700)
|5
|Toronto Titans
|TOR
|2,968.50
|$ 355,450
|$ 102,400
|$ 41,500
|$ 8,000
|$ 76,800
|$ 584,150
|$ (1,600)
|6
|Team Iron
|IRO
|3,045.20
|$ 320,200
|$ 71,900
|$ 104,100
|$ 8,000
|$ 47,800
|$ 552,000
|$ (1,200)
|7
|Aqua Centurions
|AQC
|2,838.20
|$ 304,300
|$ 110,700
|$ 38,750
|$ 10,000
|$ 60,000
|$ 523,750
|$ (1,650)
|8
|DC Trident
|DCT
|2,912.20
|$ 324,800
|$ 70,100
|$ 20,400
|$ –
|$ 38,800
|$ 454,100
|$ (5,100)
|9
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|TOK
|1,867.50
|$ 215,700
|$ 35,300
|$ 21,000
|$ 16,000
|$ 11,000
|$ 299,000
|$ (1,800)
|10
|NY Breakers
|NYB
|1,451.20
|$ 155,400
|$ 34,150
|$ 10,600
|$ –
|$ 5,400
|$ 205,550
|$ (2,550)
Full Season Individual Prize Money
|rank
|name
|team
|points
|indiv
|relay
|skins
|mvp
|team_bonus
|total
|stolen
|1
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|511.5
|$ 66,750
|$ 25,375
|$ 28,200
|$ 138,000
|$ 10,800
|$ 269,125
|$ 3,325
|2
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|468
|$ 79,350
|$ 10,575
|$ 6,900
|$ 88,000
|$ 10,800
|$ 195,625
|$ 1,325
|3
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|403.5
|$ 54,450
|$ 17,750
|$ –
|$ 88,000
|$ 10,000
|$ 170,200
|$ 3,400
|4
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|396
|$ 55,800
|$ 14,600
|$ 19,000
|$ 58,000
|$ 8,400
|$ 155,800
|$ 600
|5
|SCOTT Duncan
|LON
|390
|$ 79,750
|$ 4,875
|$ –
|$ 50,000
|$ 6,200
|$ 140,825
|$ 625
|6
|DAHLIA Kelsi
|CAC
|329.5
|$ 41,850
|$ 15,300
|$ 37,400
|$ 25,000
|$ 8,400
|$ 127,950
|$ 2,450
|7
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|307.5
|$ 39,450
|$ 13,875
|$ 27,400
|$ 28,000
|$ 5,600
|$ 114,325
|$ 3,025
|8
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|356
|$ 61,750
|$ 8,725
|$ –
|$ 30,000
|$ 8,400
|$ 108,875
|$ 925
|9
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|286.2
|$ 43,900
|$ 11,400
|$ 22,800
|$ 10,000
|$ 4,200
|$ 92,300
|$ –
|10
|STEWART Coleman
|CAC
|296.8
|$ 31,250
|$ 14,625
|$ 14,250
|$ 23,000
|$ 8,400
|$ 91,525
|$ 3,275
|11
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|271.5
|$ 36,400
|$ 14,125
|$ 14,000
|$ 8,000
|$ 10,000
|$ 82,525
|$ 1,125
|12
|RESS Justin
|CAC
|252
|$ 25,600
|$ 19,650
|$ 22,200
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 75,850
|$ (2,150)
|13
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|285
|$ 34,000
|$ 8,750
|$ 23,000
|$ 8,000
|$ 1,800
|$ 75,550
|$ 200
|14
|WILM Ingrid
|LAC
|285
|$ 41,100
|$ 7,900
|$ 21,700
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 74,900
|$ 1,050
|15
|HARVEY Mary-Sophie
|ENS
|241.5
|$ 38,900
|$ 7,675
|$ 8,000
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 65,375
|$ (725)
|16
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|207
|$ 30,350
|$ 3,600
|$ 17,900
|$ 10,000
|$ 2,800
|$ 64,650
|$ 950
|17
|FINK Nic
|CAC
|257
|$ 41,150
|$ 15,650
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 7,600
|$ 64,400
|$ 700
|18
|SETO Daiya
|TOK
|252.5
|$ 47,500
|$ 75
|$ –
|$ 16,000
|$ 400
|$ 63,975
|$ 825
|19
|HANSSON Louise
|TOR
|258.2
|$ 26,200
|$ 15,450
|$ 10,800
|$ 8,000
|$ 2,800
|$ 63,250
|$ 250
|20
|CHALMERS Kyle
|LON
|236.5
|$ 36,950
|$ 17,250
|$ 1,200
|$ –
|$ 5,800
|$ 61,200
|$ 250
|21
|MCKEON Emma
|LON
|265.5
|$ 37,900
|$ 15,950
|$ 1,250
|$ –
|$ 5,800
|$ 60,900
|$ 100
|22
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|201.8
|$ 22,800
|$ 17,100
|$ 9,750
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 60,450
|$ 200
|23
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|250
|$ 32,900
|$ 10,650
|$ 11,850
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 59,600
|$ 200
|24
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|ENS
|218.8
|$ 22,050
|$ 13,000
|$ 13,000
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 58,850
|$ 250
|25
|ATHERTON Minna
|LON
|181.2
|$ 15,800
|$ 2,950
|$ 33,750
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 58,700
|$ 50
|26
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|260
|$ 36,400
|$ 11,500
|$ 4,000
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 58,100
|$ 700
|27
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|255
|$ 39,500
|$ 9,025
|$ 5,600
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 56,925
|$ 275
|28
|PROUD Ben
|ENS
|166.2
|$ 32,800
|$ 1,575
|$ 9,800
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 54,975
|$ (625)
|29
|le CLOS Chad
|ENS
|179
|$ 23,400
|$ 11,675
|$ 7,200
|$ –
|$ 9,200
|$ 51,475
|$ (25)
|30
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|237
|$ 30,050
|$ 16,025
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 50,275
|$ 175
|31
|GLINTA Robert
|IRO
|224.5
|$ 24,000
|$ 6,400
|$ 18,000
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 50,200
|$ 100
|32
|de BOER Thom
|IRO
|164.8
|$ 9,950
|$ 3,325
|$ 34,800
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 49,875
|$ 175
|33
|BROWN Erika
|CAC
|234.2
|$ 22,550
|$ 17,650
|$ 50
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 48,650
|$ (50)
|34
|RIVOLTA Matteo
|AQC
|203
|$ 22,250
|$ 4,725
|$ 9,200
|$ 10,000
|$ 2,200
|$ 48,375
|$ 175
|35
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|220
|$ 27,450
|$ 5,775
|$ 9,600
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 47,025
|$ 25
|36
|SEEMANOVA Barbora
|IRO
|245.5
|$ 37,700
|$ 7,125
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 46,625
|$ 175
|37
|WASICK Kasia
|TOR
|196.5
|$ 22,250
|$ 9,475
|$ 10,400
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 44,925
|$ 175
|38
|GUIDO Guilherme
|LON
|219
|$ 24,700
|$ 8,600
|$ 5,000
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 44,500
|$ (100)
|39
|RAZZETTI Alberto
|TOR
|203
|$ 37,650
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 40,550
|$ (50)
|40
|CARTER Dylan
|LON
|185.2
|$ 15,600
|$ 12,550
|$ 5,400
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 39,750
|$ 200
|41
|ANDISON Bailey
|DCT
|228.5
|$ 37,550
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 38,950
|$ 350
|42
|PICKREM Sydney
|LON
|171.5
|$ 31,350
|$ 1,000
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 38,550
|$ 50
|43
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|138
|$ 33,700
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,600
|$ 38,400
|$ 100
|44
|WILSON Madison
|LAC
|189.5
|$ 28,100
|$ 5,775
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,000
|$ 37,875
|$ (425)
|45
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|149.5
|$ 13,700
|$ 9,875
|$ 6,600
|$ –
|$ 7,600
|$ 37,775
|$ 175
|46
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|AQC
|198
|$ 27,700
|$ 6,550
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 36,450
|$ 200
|47
|DELOOF Ali
|DCT
|186
|$ 24,100
|$ 4,825
|$ 6,000
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 36,325
|$ (25)
|48
|SANTOS Nicholas
|IRO
|211
|$ 25,700
|$ 2,050
|$ 6,600
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 36,150
|$ 1,300
|49
|CECCON Thomas
|AQC
|208.5
|$ 17,700
|$ 15,275
|$ 450
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 35,625
|$ 275
|50
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|AQC
|176.5
|$ 12,500
|$ 11,425
|$ 9,300
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 35,425
|$ (875)
|51
|WOOD Abbie
|NYB
|212.5
|$ 34,600
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 34,800
|$ 400
|52
|LANZA Vini
|LON
|173.5
|$ 15,500
|$ 5,925
|$ 7,100
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 34,725
|$ (75)
|53
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|154.8
|$ 20,550
|$ 650
|$ 7,200
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 34,600
|$ (50)
|54
|CHIKUNOVA Evgenia
|ENS
|142
|$ 18,650
|$ 6,575
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 9,200
|$ 34,425
|$ 25
|55
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|151
|$ 29,100
|$ 1,075
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 34,375
|$ 375
|56
|SHCHEGOLEV Aleksandr
|DCT
|169
|$ 23,900
|$ 4,775
|$ 3,600
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 33,675
|$ (125)
|57
|ZIRK Kregor
|ENS
|168.5
|$ 21,400
|$ 575
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 32,775
|$ 75
|58
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|DCT
|170
|$ 30,700
|$ 150
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 32,350
|$ (100)
|59
|LIMA Felipe
|ENS
|121
|$ 18,200
|$ 3,100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 32,100
|$ –
|60
|DE WAARD Maaike
|CAC
|117.8
|$ 10,600
|$ 600
|$ 12,400
|$ –
|$ 8,000
|$ 31,600
|$ (100)
|61
|KUSCH Marius
|TOR
|145.5
|$ 16,200
|$ 8,825
|$ 2,200
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 30,025
|$ (125)
|62
|KAMMINGA Arno
|AQC
|148
|$ 20,450
|$ 6,575
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 29,225
|$ 75
|63
|ANDERSON Freya
|LON
|124.5
|$ 16,900
|$ 6,475
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 5,800
|$ 29,175
|$ (75)
|64
|KROON Luc
|TOR
|134
|$ 26,100
|$ 25
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 28,925
|$ (25)
|65
|BARRATT Holly
|AQC
|143.5
|$ 14,850
|$ 2,850
|$ 8,800
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 28,700
|$ (450)
|66
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|AQC
|147.5
|$ 21,350
|$ 4,500
|$ 200
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 28,250
|$ 150
|67
|MCINTOSH Summer
|TOR
|143
|$ 25,650
|$ 150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 28,000
|$ 200
|68
|DI LIDDO Elena
|AQC
|135
|$ 14,100
|$ 9,650
|$ 1,600
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 27,550
|$ (250)
|69
|KAMENEVA Maria
|AQC
|170.5
|$ 13,700
|$ 10,650
|$ 400
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 26,950
|$ (50)
|70
|ORSI Marco
|IRO
|123.5
|$ 17,400
|$ 2,025
|$ 5,000
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 26,225
|$ (225)
|71
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|116.8
|$ 11,400
|$ 5,275
|$ 7,600
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 26,075
|$ 175
|72
|BANIC Madeline
|ENS
|110
|$ 10,100
|$ 5,000
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 25,900
|$ (200)
|73
|NAKAMURA Katsumi
|LON
|99.5
|$ 2,000
|$ 9,375
|$ 8,800
|$ –
|$ 5,600
|$ 25,775
|$ 975
|74
|BORODIN Ilia
|AQC
|134
|$ 23,350
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 25,550
|$ (50)
|75
|NIKOLAEV Mark
|DCT
|152
|$ 19,250
|$ 3,425
|$ 1,300
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 25,375
|$ 525
|76
|ROSENDAHL BACH Helena
|ENS
|101
|$ 14,550
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 25,350
|$ (350)
|77
|GREENBANK Luke
|LON
|118.5
|$ 17,600
|$ 1,475
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 25,275
|$ (125)
|78
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|131.5
|$ 5,400
|$ 13,350
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 25,050
|$ (350)
|79
|SANCHEZ Kayla
|TOR
|159
|$ 10,700
|$ 11,350
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 24,950
|$ 150
|80
|SMITH Brendon
|NYB
|122
|$ 24,700
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 24,900
|$ –
|81
|RYAN Shane
|TOR
|128.8
|$ 14,300
|$ 3,925
|$ 3,800
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 24,825
|$ (225)
|82
|DRESSEL Sherridon
|CAC
|93.5
|$ 7,100
|$ 4,050
|$ 5,600
|$ –
|$ 7,400
|$ 24,150
|$ –
|83
|SCHWINGENSCHLOGL Fabian
|TOR
|148
|$ 14,000
|$ 7,125
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 23,925
|$ (25)
|84
|SAVARD Katerine
|CAC
|114.5
|$ 11,400
|$ 4,000
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 23,800
|$ –
|84
|HULKKO Ida
|IRO
|130
|$ 13,150
|$ 3,250
|$ 5,600
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 23,800
|$ (50)
|86
|HEEMSKERK Femke
|ENS
|102.5
|$ 2,200
|$ 12,300
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 9,200
|$ 23,700
|$ –
|87
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|TOK
|134
|$ 19,350
|$ 3,625
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 23,375
|$ 25
|88
|BARRETT Adam
|ENS
|89
|$ 2,500
|$ 7,550
|$ 2,400
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 23,250
|$ –
|89
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|133.8
|$ 10,450
|$ 8,450
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 23,200
|$ (100)
|89
|HANNIS Molly
|CAC
|97.5
|$ 12,850
|$ 3,550
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,800
|$ 23,200
|$ 50
|91
|LAZOR Annie
|LON
|100
|$ 16,600
|$ 275
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 23,075
|$ (25)
|92
|SHANAHAN Katie
|LON
|133
|$ 16,700
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 22,900
|$ (100)
|93
|MARTINEZ Jose Angel
|CAC
|112.5
|$ 8,700
|$ 5,750
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 22,850
|$ (150)
|94
|CARRARO Martina
|AQC
|136
|$ 18,500
|$ 450
|$ 1,200
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 22,350
|$ (50)
|94
|NEALE Leah
|DCT
|128
|$ 18,950
|$ 2,000
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 22,350
|$ (100)
|94
|KAWAMOTO Takeshi
|TOK
|120.5
|$ 12,800
|$ 3,350
|$ 5,800
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 22,350
|$ (100)
|94
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|119
|$ 19,350
|$ 200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 22,350
|$ (550)
|98
|PERSSON Erik
|IRO
|137.5
|$ 19,950
|$ 400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 22,150
|$ (150)
|99
|MALYUTIN Martin
|LAC
|101.5
|$ 16,800
|$ 1,075
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 22,075
|$ (375)
|100
|LITCHFIELD Max
|TOR
|142.5
|$ 19,150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 21,950
|$ (150)
|100
|MACK Linnea
|DCT
|162.2
|$ 13,350
|$ 3,700
|$ 3,500
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 21,950
|$ (1,650)
|102
|TEIJONSALO Fanny
|ENS
|71.5
|$ 500
|$ 11,175
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,200
|$ 21,875
|$ 175
|103
|OHASHI Yui
|TOK
|126.5
|$ 21,250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 21,650
|$ 50
|104
|GUNES Viktoriya
|ENS
|99
|$ 9,600
|$ 1,200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 21,600
|$ (100)
|105
|HAAS Townley
|CAC
|68.5
|$ 13,500
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 7,600
|$ 21,100
|$ (100)
|105
|MORIMOTO Teppei
|LON
|79.5
|$ 14,900
|$ 400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 5,800
|$ 21,100
|$ (100)
|107
|HARTING Zach
|DCT
|146.5
|$ 12,150
|$ 7,475
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 21,025
|$ (125)
|108
|SWANSON Charlie
|ENS
|80.5
|$ 9,750
|$ 250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 20,800
|$ (50)
|109
|PELLEGRINI Federica
|AQC
|110.5
|$ 10,100
|$ 8,150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 20,450
|$ (250)
|110
|WILLIAMS Brodie
|CAC
|68.5
|$ 12,300
|$ 38
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,000
|$ 20,338
|$ (88)
|111
|BRATTON Lisa
|TOR
|108.5
|$ 16,550
|$ 850
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 20,200
|$ (200)
|112
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|124.5
|$ 8,850
|$ 5,300
|$ 1,700
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 20,050
|$ (650)
|112
|HINDS Natalie
|CAC
|82
|$ 3,000
|$ 10,250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,800
|$ 20,050
|$ –
|114
|PUTS Jesse
|CAC
|81
|$ 3,400
|$ 7,925
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 19,725
|$ 25
|115
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|TOR
|126
|$ 16,850
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 19,650
|$ (250)
|116
|MADDEN Paige
|TOK
|120
|$ 18,600
|$ 250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 19,250
|$ (150)
|117
|MAJCHRZAK Kacper
|CAC
|81.5
|$ 2,700
|$ 7,763
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 18,863
|$ 88
|118
|COLEMAN Michelle
|TOR
|130
|$ 5,750
|$ 10,150
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 18,800
|$ (100)
|118
|ESCOBEDO Emily
|CAC
|64
|$ 12,200
|$ 400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 18,800
|$ (100)
|120
|CIAMPI Matteo
|AQC
|120.2
|$ 14,750
|$ 1,575
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 18,525
|$ (275)
|121
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|101
|$ 8,100
|$ 4,500
|$ 3,000
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 18,400
|$ (550)
|122
|SANTOS Leonardo
|IRO
|126.5
|$ 16,200
|$ 250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 18,250
|$ (150)
|123
|ROTHBAUER Christopher
|LAC
|109.5
|$ 9,050
|$ 4,750
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 18,000
|$ (1,100)
|124
|ZHILKIN Andrey
|ENS
|70.5
|$ 6,950
|$ 1,200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 9,800
|$ 17,950
|$ (250)
|125
|NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna
|LAC
|111.5
|$ 9,300
|$ 4,325
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 17,825
|$ (75)
|126
|PILATO Benedetta
|ENS
|55
|$ 8,100
|$ 1,500
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,200
|$ 17,800
|$ –
|127
|TEMPLE Matt
|NYB
|102.5
|$ 7,000
|$ 5,475
|$ 4,900
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 17,575
|$ (375)
|128
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|NYB
|108.5
|$ 15,700
|$ 1,650
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 17,550
|$ (100)
|129
|GRINEV Vladislav
|AQC
|111.8
|$ 5,600
|$ 9,650
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 17,450
|$ 300
|130
|CLARK Imogen
|LAC
|90.5
|$ 9,900
|$ 1,300
|$ 2,000
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 17,400
|$ 50
|131
|CIESLAK Marcin
|CAC
|75.5
|$ 6,200
|$ 2,788
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 17,388
|$ (88)
|132
|KUBOVA Simona
|ENS
|66
|$ 4,100
|$ 2,025
|$ 200
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 17,125
|$ (75)
|133
|DUMONT Valentine
|LAC
|105.5
|$ 8,950
|$ 3,875
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 17,025
|$ (325)
|134
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|DCT
|122.5
|$ 15,950
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ 16,950
|$ (350)
|135
|THOMAS Alys
|IRO
|85
|$ 12,350
|$ 2,450
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 16,600
|$ (50)
|136
|HOPKIN Anna
|DCT
|113.5
|$ 5,900
|$ 7,125
|$ 2,000
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 16,425
|$ (425)
|137
|MELO Luiz Altamir
|IRO
|115.5
|$ 14,400
|$ 25
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 16,225
|$ (25)
|138
|MURPHY Camden
|DCT
|97
|$ 12,250
|$ 2,425
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 16,075
|$ (175)
|138
|MORA Lorenzo
|IRO
|102.5
|$ 12,750
|$ 1,525
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 16,075
|$ (175)
|140
|ACEVEDO Javier
|LAC
|86.5
|$ 8,150
|$ 4,100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 3,800
|$ 16,050
|$ (350)
|141
|TCHORZ Alicja
|NYB
|90
|$ 11,800
|$ 1,850
|$ 1,800
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 15,650
|$ (50)
|141
|MURDOCH Ross
|LON
|76
|$ 3,050
|$ 6,400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 15,650
|$ (750)
|143
|PIERONI Blake
|TOR
|77
|$ 7,700
|$ 6,100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 15,600
|$ 100
|144
|WANG Eddie
|CAC
|54
|$ 9,900
|$ 75
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 5,600
|$ 15,575
|$ (175)
|145
|REITSHAMMER Bernhard
|IRO
|137.5
|$ 8,850
|$ 4,900
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 15,550
|$ (150)
|146
|MIGNON Clement
|ENS
|40.5
|$ 550
|$ 4,950
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,000
|$ 15,500
|$ (50)
|146
|KALISZ Chase
|AQC
|89.5
|$ 13,300
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 15,500
|$ (50)
|148
|TARASEVICH Grigory
|TOK
|90.5
|$ 12,100
|$ 2,925
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 15,425
|$ (475)
|149
|TEMNIKOVA Maria
|DCT
|85.5
|$ 13,400
|$ 250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 15,050
|$ (100)
|150
|PEBLEY Jacob
|DCT
|101.5
|$ 11,300
|$ 2,550
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ 14,850
|$ –
|151
|TUCKER Miranda
|TOK
|84.5
|$ 5,300
|$ 300
|$ 8,800
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 14,800
|$ –
|152
|HOFFER Ryan
|DCT
|86.5
|$ 7,300
|$ 2,375
|$ 3,600
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 14,675
|$ (225)
|153
|KNOX Finlay
|TOR
|70.5
|$ 12,800
|$ 50
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 14,650
|$ (50)
|154
|HENIQUE Melanie
|IRO
|90.8
|$ 8,700
|$ –
|$ 4,300
|$ –
|$ 1,600
|$ 14,600
|$ (500)
|155
|CORDES Kevin
|CAC
|67
|$ 5,400
|$ 488
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 14,288
|$ (238)
|156
|DAVIES Georgia
|ENS
|54
|$ 2,350
|$ 1,700
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 10,000
|$ 14,150
|$ (200)
|157
|EVANS Joanna
|DCT
|91
|$ 12,400
|$ 300
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 14,100
|$ (100)
|158
|BIANCHI Ilaria
|LON
|43.5
|$ 7,800
|$ 75
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 14,075
|$ (25)
|159
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|IRO
|122
|$ 11,650
|$ 475
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 13,925
|$ (75)
|160
|FRANCA SILVA Felipe
|DCT
|87
|$ 8,100
|$ 4,725
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ 13,825
|$ (25)
|161
|DE DEUS Leonardo
|AQC
|88
|$ 9,450
|$ 2,100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 13,750
|$ (150)
|162
|COPE Tommy
|DCT
|109
|$ 10,750
|$ 1,375
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 13,525
|$ (675)
|163
|DEMLER Kathrin
|CAC
|60
|$ 5,800
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 7,600
|$ 13,400
|$ –
|164
|INCERTI Zac
|LON
|76
|$ 4,300
|$ 4,575
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 13,075
|$ 125
|165
|PEKARSKI Grigori
|TOR
|71
|$ 4,500
|$ 925
|$ 4,800
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 13,025
|$ (375)
|166
|BASSETO Guilherme
|IRO
|76
|$ 8,400
|$ 1,325
|$ 1,400
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 12,925
|$ (25)
|167
|PINFOLD Brett
|LAC
|63
|$ 3,200
|$ 5,300
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 12,700
|$ –
|168
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|AQC
|71.5
|$ 10,200
|$ 200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 12,600
|$ (50)
|169
|BELONOGOFF Tatiana
|DCT
|99
|$ 8,250
|$ 2,725
|$ 200
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 12,575
|$ (175)
|170
|MAHONEY Travis
|ENS
|35
|$ 1,550
|$ 175
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,800
|$ 12,525
|$ (125)
|171
|SEGEL Janja
|ENS
|15.5
|$ 1,100
|$ 1,400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 10,000
|$ 12,500
|$ (450)
|172
|DEAN Tom
|LON
|36
|$ 8,200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 12,400
|$ (200)
|173
|HASSLER Julia
|TOR
|68.5
|$ 9,400
|$ 25
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 12,225
|$ (125)
|174
|IGARASHI Chihiro
|TOK
|108.5
|$ 9,350
|$ 2,300
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 12,050
|$ (100)
|174
|BECKMANN Emilie
|IRO
|65
|$ 2,700
|$ 5,950
|$ 1,600
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 12,050
|$ –
|176
|SZTANDERA Dominika
|TOR
|74.5
|$ 3,100
|$ 6,000
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 12,000
|$ (100)
|176
|DELOOF Catie
|TOK
|100
|$ 8,400
|$ 2,600
|$ 800
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 12,000
|$ –
|178
|LOYNING Ingeborg
|IRO
|70
|$ 7,600
|$ 3,050
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,200
|$ 11,850
|$ (100)
|179
|COCCONCELLI Costanza
|IRO
|94
|$ 5,900
|$ 4,050
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 11,750
|$ –
|180
|BAKER Kathleen
|LAC
|66
|$ 6,200
|$ 675
|$ 1,200
|$ –
|$ 3,600
|$ 11,675
|$ (325)
|181
|PIETRUSCHKA Marie
|CAC
|28.5
|$ 50
|$ 3,050
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 11,500
|$ (50)
|182
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|94.5
|$ 9,450
|$ 900
|$ 900
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 11,450
|$ (350)
|183
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|94.8
|$ 6,250
|$ 375
|$ 1,050
|$ –
|$ 3,200
|$ 10,875
|$ (75)
|184
|RENSHAW Molly
|NYB
|63.5
|$ 9,000
|$ 1,400
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 10,700
|$ (100)
|185
|STRAUCH Jenna
|IRO
|80.2
|$ 7,000
|$ 425
|$ 1,400
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 10,625
|$ (325)
|186
|PIJNENBURG Stan
|NYB
|69.5
|$ 4,550
|$ 4,475
|$ 1,200
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 10,425
|$ (25)
|187
|BUSCH Kim
|LON
|38.5
|$ 600
|$ 3,350
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 10,250
|$ (150)
|188
|STJEPANOVIC Velimir
|DCT
|80
|$ 8,100
|$ 700
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 10,200
|$ (100)
|188
|SZARANEK Mark
|CAC
|31
|$ 1,800
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 8,400
|$ 10,200
|$ (150)
|188
|PINZUTI Alessandro
|TOK
|61
|$ 9,800
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 10,200
|$ –
|191
|MILLER Cody
|DCT
|64
|$ 8,000
|$ 750
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 10,150
|$ (200)
|192
|STEPHENS Laura
|TOR
|44.5
|$ 7,400
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,600
|$ 10,100
|$ –
|193
|KISIL Yuri
|TOR
|61.5
|$ 1,050
|$ 4,225
|$ 2,000
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 10,075
|$ 75
|194
|TETEREVKOVA Kotryna
|LAC
|53.5
|$ 4,900
|$ 1,025
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 3,800
|$ 9,725
|$ (225)
|195
|WILLIAMSON Sam
|LON
|29.5
|$ 1,200
|$ 2,300
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 9,700
|$ (600)
|196
|BUKHOV Vladislav
|LAC
|27.5
|$ 2,050
|$ 1,075
|$ 2,000
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 9,325
|$ (375)
|197
|MILDRED Edward
|LON
|31.5
|$ 300
|$ 3,750
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 5,200
|$ 9,250
|$ –
|198
|NEMETH Nandor
|TOK
|68.5
|$ 4,400
|$ 4,400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 9,200
|$ –
|199
|GUY James
|ENS
|34.5
|$ 1,300
|$ 275
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 7,600
|$ 9,175
|$ (75)
|200
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|TOK
|50
|$ 5,950
|$ 350
|$ 2,600
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 9,100
|$ (300)
|201
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|38
|$ 3,750
|$ 2,450
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 9,000
|$ (100)
|202
|DEVINE Abrahm
|LAC
|51.5
|$ 4,700
|$ 50
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 8,950
|$ (200)
|203
|ZAZZERI Lorenzo
|TOR
|42.8
|$ 3,100
|$ 2,025
|$ 1,600
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 8,925
|$ (25)
|204
|FRANCESCHI Sara
|LAC
|47.5
|$ 6,400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,400
|$ 8,800
|$ –
|205
|KRASKA Jakub
|NYB
|65
|$ 4,100
|$ 4,313
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 8,613
|$ (13)
|206
|DELOOF Gabby
|TOK
|74
|$ 6,350
|$ 1,375
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 8,225
|$ (125)
|207
|PRATT Cole
|TOR
|34.5
|$ 5,100
|$ 275
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 8,175
|$ (275)
|208
|WATANABE Kanako
|TOK
|55.5
|$ 7,150
|$ 250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 7,800
|$ (150)
|209
|McKEE Anton
|TOR
|52
|$ 4,400
|$ 475
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 7,675
|$ (125)
|210
|OMOTO Rika
|AQC
|68
|$ 5,450
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 7,650
|$ (50)
|211
|BILIS Simonas
|ENS
|11.5
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,600
|$ 7,600
|$ –
|212
|BOHUS Richard
|TOK
|47.5
|$ 3,400
|$ 1,750
|$ 2,000
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 7,550
|$ (600)
|213
|LAHTINEN Laura
|LON
|19.5
|$ 1,300
|$ 25
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,200
|$ 7,525
|$ (25)
|214
|LITHERLAND Jay
|DCT
|61
|$ 6,700
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 800
|$ 7,500
|$ (100)
|214
|DI PIETRO Silvia
|AQC
|72.5
|$ 3,000
|$ 2,300
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 7,500
|$ –
|216
|HINDLEY Isabella
|DCT
|59
|$ 1,750
|$ 4,325
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 7,475
|$ (175)
|217
|VALL Jessica
|ENS
|27.5
|$ 1,700
|$ 900
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,800
|$ 7,400
|$ (200)
|218
|ANDRUSENKO Veronika
|IRO
|51
|$ 3,500
|$ 2,600
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,200
|$ 7,300
|$ (200)
|219
|PERIBONIO Tomas
|CAC
|5
|$ 650
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 6,600
|$ 7,250
|$ (150)
|220
|HAYDEN Brent
|TOR
|33.2
|$ 900
|$ 4,000
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 7,100
|$ 100
|220
|GROTHE Zane
|DCT
|53
|$ 6,000
|$ 500
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 600
|$ 7,100
|$ (300)
|222
|TETZLOFF Aly
|TOK
|69
|$ 5,350
|$ 1,100
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 6,950
|$ (50)
|223
|RICHARDS Matt
|IRO
|64
|$ 3,100
|$ 2,600
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,200
|$ 6,900
|$ –
|223
|LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim
|IRO
|35.5
|$ 1,400
|$ 2,100
|$ 1,600
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 6,900
|$ –
|225
|NAZIEBLO Klaudia
|DCT
|79.5
|$ 4,500
|$ 950
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 6,850
|$ (50)
|226
|KULLMAN Leonie
|CAC
|30
|$ 2,500
|$ 400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 3,800
|$ 6,700
|$ –
|227
|KOSTIN Oleg
|CAC
|38
|$ 2,400
|$ 1,275
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 6,475
|$ 75
|228
|MAJERSKI Jakub
|NYB
|54.5
|$ 5,100
|$ 963
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 6,263
|$ (263)
|229
|LAUKKANEN Jenna
|LON
|0.5
|$ 250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 5,800
|$ 6,050
|$ (250)
|230
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|IRO
|56.5
|$ 2,200
|$ 2,025
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 6,025
|$ (225)
|231
|BRUHN Annika
|DCT
|38
|$ 400
|$ 4,150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 5,950
|$ –
|232
|SPAJARI Pedro
|TOK
|64.5
|$ 2,750
|$ 1,925
|$ 800
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 5,875
|$ (25)
|232
|SIMONS Kenzo
|LON
|5.5
|$ 200
|$ 75
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 5,600
|$ 5,875
|$ (75)
|234
|CORREIA Breno
|LAC
|22.5
|$ 1,700
|$ 1,325
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 5,825
|$ (175)
|235
|APPLE Zach
|DCT
|46
|$ 1,200
|$ 3,500
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ 5,800
|$ –
|236
|TAYLOR Laura
|AQC
|22
|$ 3,500
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 5,700
|$ –
|236
|POLIERI Alessia
|AQC
|25.5
|$ 3,500
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 5,700
|$ (100)
|238
|STRELNIKOV Kirill
|IRO
|29.5
|$ 3,000
|$ 1,650
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ 5,650
|$ –
|239
|ZAMORANO Africa
|IRO
|54
|$ 4,250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,200
|$ 5,450
|$ (250)
|240
|PEDA Paulina
|NYB
|66
|$ 4,800
|$ 400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 5,400
|$ (50)
|241
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|22
|$ 500
|$ 3,200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,600
|$ 5,300
|$ –
|242
|WHITTLE Jacob
|NYB
|30
|$ –
|$ 4,825
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 5,025
|$ 25
|243
|HELD Ryan
|LAC
|32.5
|$ 2,250
|$ 1,100
|$ 200
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 4,950
|$ (50)
|244
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|51.5
|$ 3,600
|$ 1,100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 4,900
|$ (100)
|244
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|24
|$ 3,800
|$ 900
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 4,900
|$ (200)
|246
|SOROKINA Anastasia
|CAC
|24
|$ 2,850
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,000
|$ 4,850
|$ (50)
|247
|GINGRICH Leah
|TOK
|41
|$ 4,100
|$ 250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 4,750
|$ (50)
|248
|DAHLKE Mikaela
|LAC
|-8.5
|$ 50
|$ 475
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 4,725
|$ (125)
|249
|MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon
|AQC
|27
|$ –
|$ 2,750
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 4,550
|$ –
|250
|QUINTERO Cristian
|TOK
|31
|$ 2,300
|$ 1,825
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 4,525
|$ (25)
|251
|MARSH Alyssa
|LAC
|17.5
|$ 200
|$ 1,675
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,600
|$ 4,475
|$ (25)
|252
|STEENBERGEN Marrit
|NYB
|44
|$ 2,050
|$ 2,200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 4,450
|$ –
|253
|ZEVINA Daryna
|NYB
|30
|$ 4,150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 4,350
|$ (100)
|253
|SABBIONI Simone
|AQC
|20.5
|$ 450
|$ 2,300
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,600
|$ 4,350
|$ (200)
|255
|VAN ROON Valerie
|LON
|0.5
|$ –
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 4,200
|$ 4,300
|$ –
|256
|CHIERIGHINI Marcelo
|AQC
|21.5
|$ –
|$ 3,650
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 600
|$ 4,250
|$ 50
|257
|MACINNES Keanna
|TOK
|21.5
|$ 4,000
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 4,200
|$ –
|257
|BAQLAH Khader
|CAC
|16
|$ 1,400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 4,200
|$ –
|259
|ALMEIDA Brandonn
|NYB
|46.5
|$ 3,950
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 4,150
|$ (100)
|260
|HIBBOTT Holly
|AQC
|25.5
|$ 2,200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 4,000
|$ –
|261
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|14
|$ 1,000
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,800
|$ 3,900
|$ –
|261
|de TULLIO Marco
|ENS
|18
|$ 1,500
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,400
|$ 3,900
|$ –
|263
|SURKOVA Arina
|NYB
|28.5
|$ 3,025
|$ 50
|$ 700
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 3,775
|$ (475)
|264
|SCALIA Silvia
|IRO
|31.5
|$ 550
|$ 550
|$ 800
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 3,700
|$ (200)
|265
|RUVALCABA CRUZ Hector
|LAC
|-4
|$ 150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 3,400
|$ 3,550
|$ (150)
|266
|BALLO Stefano
|AQC
|25.5
|$ 2,900
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 600
|$ 3,500
|$ –
|267
|PASYNKOV Daniil
|TOK
|53.5
|$ 3,050
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 3,450
|$ (100)
|268
|HEINTZ Philip
|NYB
|29.5
|$ 3,050
|$ 163
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 3,413
|$ (163)
|269
|SHEVTSOV Sergey
|DCT
|29
|$ 350
|$ 1,850
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,200
|$ 3,400
|$ (50)
|270
|APOSTALON Anika
|TOR
|9
|$ –
|$ 1,325
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,000
|$ 3,325
|$ (125)
|271
|GROVES Madeline
|DCT
|31.5
|$ 1,150
|$ 1,150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ 3,300
|$ (150)
|272
|STUPIN Max
|ENS
|15
|$ 800
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,400
|$ 3,200
|$ (300)
|273
|HILL Danielle
|IRO
|11.5
|$ 50
|$ 1,325
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,800
|$ 3,175
|$ (75)
|274
|QUAH Ting Wen
|DCT
|15
|$ 50
|$ 1,550
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 3,000
|$ (100)
|275
|BRZOSKOWSKI Maarten
|TOK
|28.5
|$ 2,100
|$ 200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 2,700
|$ (150)
|276
|USTINOVA Daria S
|NYB
|39
|$ 950
|$ 1,450
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 2,600
|$ –
|277
|NASRETDINOVA Rosalia
|AQC
|4
|$ 200
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 2,500
|$ –
|278
|MUREZ Andi
|LON
|13
|$ 850
|$ 800
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 800
|$ 2,450
|$ (50)
|279
|LELLIOTT Jay
|TOR
|10.5
|$ 1,800
|$ 25
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 600
|$ 2,425
|$ (25)
|280
|VASEY Sarah
|NYB
|19.2
|$ 1,200
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 2,400
|$ (100)
|280
|COMERFORD Mallory
|TOK
|21
|$ 100
|$ 2,100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 2,400
|$ –
|282
|OLIVEIRA Larissa
|TOR
|-0.5
|$ –
|$ 150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 2,200
|$ 2,350
|$ (200)
|283
|HALL Candice
|TOR
|7
|$ 550
|$ 150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,600
|$ 2,300
|$ (200)
|284
|MEYNEN Julie
|TOK
|12
|$ 50
|$ 1,825
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 2,275
|$ (75)
|285
|LESAFFRE Fantine
|AQC
|12
|$ 850
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,400
|$ 2,250
|$ (150)
|286
|LICON Will
|LAC
|23
|$ 600
|$ 350
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,200
|$ 2,150
|$ –
|287
|FIEDKIEWICZ Kornelia
|NYB
|25.5
|$ 375
|$ 1,250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 1,825
|$ (25)
|288
|MEITZ Kaersten
|TOR
|14.5
|$ 1,200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 600
|$ 1,800
|$ (50)
|289
|SANTI Fabio
|AQC
|-2.5
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,600
|$ 1,600
|$ (50)
|289
|BJERG Tobias
|TOR
|6
|$ 600
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ 1,600
|$ (100)
|291
|GIREV Ivan
|TOK
|12
|$ 200
|$ 975
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 1,575
|$ (75)
|292
|HOPE Lucy
|NYB
|13.5
|$ –
|$ 1,250
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 1,450
|$ (50)
|293
|CARAMIGNOLI Martina
|AQC
|8
|$ 1,000
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 1,400
|$ –
|294
|MONTEIRO Ana Catarina
|NYB
|13
|$ 1,100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 1,300
|$ –
|295
|BECKER Bowe
|TOK
|5.5
|$ –
|$ 900
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 1,100
|$ –
|295
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|LAC
|1.5
|$ –
|$ 100
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 1,000
|$ 1,100
|$ –
|297
|NICOL Rachel
|DCT
|13.5
|$ 600
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 1,000
|$ –
|297
|FANZ Casey
|IRO
|1
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 600
|$ 1,000
|$ –
|299
|BRAUNSCHEIG Ole
|NYB
|16.5
|$ 650
|$ 88
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 938
|$ (188)
|300
|TOMAC Mewen
|NYB
|20
|$ 400
|$ 200
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 800
|$ (100)
|300
|SAMY Mohamed
|DCT
|5
|$ 350
|$ 50
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 800
|$ (150)
|302
|LOY Andrew
|DCT
|3
|$ –
|$ 325
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 725
|$ (75)
|303
|AOKI Tomomi
|TOK
|4.5
|$ –
|$ 300
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 700
|$ (50)
|304
|JONES Harriet
|TOK
|3.5
|$ –
|$ 150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 550
|$ –
|304
|POGGIO Federico
|TOK
|4
|$ –
|$ 150
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 550
|$ –
|306
|WILD Cassie
|TOK
|2.5
|$ –
|$ 50
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 450
|$ (100)
|306
|KENNEDY Madison
|DCT
|-0.5
|$ –
|$ 50
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 400
|$ 450
|$ (50)
|308
|HOLLARD Tristan
|DCT
|0.5
|$ 100
|$ 50
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 350
|$ (100)
|309
|CHERUTI Meiron
|NYB
|2.5
|$ –
|$ 75
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 275
|$ (75)
|310
|WILBY James
|NYB
|-3
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 200
|$ –
|310
|ENEVOLD SORENSEN Karoline
|NYB
|-0.5
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 200
|$ 200
|$ –
|312
|CLOGG Elliot
|NYB
|3
|$ 100
|$ 75
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ 175
|$ (75)
|313
|USTINOVA Daria K
|NYB
|-4
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ (100)
|313
|SCHOUTEN Tes
|NYB
|-2
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –
|$ –