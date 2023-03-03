Ruslan Gaziev Scratches Again as #2 Seed in 200 Free on Friday (PSS Ft Lauderdale)

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

There were only 2 big top 8 scratches on Friday heading into the third finals session of the 2023 Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale.

The biggest name to drop is Canadian Ruslan Gaziev, an Ohio State grad student who is racing as he waits for NCAA invites to come out next week. He was 2nd in heats of the 200 free in 1:48.22, about six-tenths behind Brazilian Luiz Altamir.

Gaziev’s best time in the 200 free is 1:47.44.

He also scratched the 100 free on Thursday.

His scratch cleared-up a tie between Drew Kibler and Guilherme Costa for 8th in the 200 free – now both get to swim in the A final.

Kara Hanlon dropped out of the 50 breaststroke final as the #4 qualifier out of the sheets. The 25-year old Brit swam 31.36 in the heats, which put her about a second behind Imogen Clark (30.47) and about half-a-second behind her own personal best (30.99).

Her scratch bumps Canadian Sophie Angus into the A final.

That leaves a lot of big names in a lot of big races, highlighted by some fast stroke 50 action. The men’s 50 fly will feature Michael Andrew, the new PSS Record holder, Dylan Carter, the World Junior Record holder Diogo Ribeiro, Shaine Casas, and the new Canadian 200 fly record holder Ilya Kharun.

The women’s 200 back (Regan Smith, Katie Grimes, Olivia Smoliga, Bella Sims, and junior phenom Audrey Derivaux) also has a field loaded with names in the A final.