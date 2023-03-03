Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After Racing Well at Altitude, Dylan Carter Happy with National Record and FINA “A” Cut

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Dylan Carter has continued the momentum he built over the course of the world cup in the fall into the long course season. After racing at altitude in Mexico last weekend (and clocking 25.0 in the 2nd 50 of his 100 free), Carter replicated that back-half speed in Ft. Lauderdale. In going 48.2 (23.1/25.1), Carter took the win, lowered his own Trinidad and Tobago national record, and got the FINA “A” cut for world championship qualification this summer.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!