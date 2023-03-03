After Racing Well at Altitude, Dylan Carter Happy with National Record and FINA “A” Cut

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Dylan Carter has continued the momentum he built over the course of the world cup in the fall into the long course season. After racing at altitude in Mexico last weekend (and clocking 25.0 in the 2nd 50 of his 100 free), Carter replicated that back-half speed in Ft. Lauderdale. In going 48.2 (23.1/25.1), Carter took the win, lowered his own Trinidad and Tobago national record, and got the FINA “A” cut for world championship qualification this summer.