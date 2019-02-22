Rooney Breaks Down Training for No-Breath-Last-25 100 Fly (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas A&M Women (3x), Florida men (6x)(results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 100 FLY
- SEC Meet Record – 44.21, Caeleb Dressel
- NCAA Record – 42.80, Caeleb Dressel
- Maxime Rooney (Florida)- 45.06 (pool record)
- Liam McCloskey (Auburn)- 45.11
- Camden Murphy (UGA)- 45.26
This evening’s 100 fly race produced the top 3 times in the NCAA, all eclipsing the pool record from this morning (45.32). Liam McCloskey was out the fastest in a blistering 20.97, with the rest of the field nearly simultaneous. It became a 3-man race between McCloskey, Maxime Rooney, and Camden Murphy.
Rooney was able to out-touch McCloskey by 0.05 to re-break his hours-old pool record with a 45.06. Rooney’s time maintained his #1 time in the NCAA this year and his #10 position on the all-time performers list in NCAA history.
McCloskey finished with a 45.11 while Murphy was closely behind with a 45.26. Both those times are #2 and #3 in the NCAA behind Rooney, respectively.
See Race Video below:
Leave a Reply