2019 SEC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2019 SEC Championships have gone underway. Tonight’s program will feature finals in the 400 IM, 100 FL, and 200 FR. Headlining the session is Tennessee’s Erika Brown and Florida’s Maxime Rooney, who both have broken pool records in the 100 fly.

In the 400 IM, South Carolina’s Emma Barksdale comes in as the top seed. The men’s side features Florida teammates Grant Sanders and Kieran Smith in the top 2 after prelims.

Auburn’s Erin Falconer is the top seed in the 200 FR. Yet UGA’s Courtney Harnish, 500 free champ, and Tennessee’s Meghan Small, who broke the 200 IM NCAA record, are also contenders. Mikel Schreuders of Mizzou leds a pack of 6 guys in the 200 FR, however, Schreuders already broke the SEC record in the 800 free relay with a 1:31.61.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

SEC Meet Record – 3:58.35, Elizabeth Beisel

NCAA Record – 3:54.60, Ella Eastin

Emma Barksdale, after taking second last year in the event, dominated the event with a 4:01.52. That time ranks #2 in the NCAA this year.

Taking second in the event was Florida freshman Vanessa Pearl, whose 4:03.56 is now #4 in the NCAA. Third went to Texas A&M’s Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo with a 4:05.55, which ranks #8 in the NCAA.

MEN’S 400 IM

SEC Meet Record – 3:35.76, Hugo Gonzalez

NCAA Record – 3:33.42, Chase Kalisz

In the 400 IM, the Florida men swept the top 3, led by Robert Finke (3:40.94). His time is number #2 in the NCAA behind Michigan’s Charlie Swanson. Kieran Smith, who won the 200 IM last night, took second with a 3:41.50, ranking #3 behind Finke. Grant Sanders sealed the 1-2-3 finish with a 3:42.87 after taking 8th in the 200 IM.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

SEC Meet Record – 49.85, Erika Brown

NCAA Record – 49.43, Kelsi Worrell

Erika Brown (Tennessee)- 49.85 Alyssa Tetzloff (Auburn)- 50.94 Ann Ochitwa (Mizzou)- 51.25

Breaking her second SEC record of the meet was Erika Brown, who tied her own SEC record with a 49.85. Her time bumps her to #2 in the NCAA behind Louise Hansson and keeps her at #5 all-time in the NCAA.

Taking second place and achieving an NCAA A cut was Alyssa Tetzloff (50.94), who ranks #6 in the NCAA. Third went to Ann Ochitwa with a 51.25, ranking 8th in the NCAA.

MEN’S 100 FLY

SEC Meet Record – 44.21, Caeleb Dressel

NCAA Record – 42.80, Caeleb Dressel

Maxime Rooney (Florida)- 45.06 (pool record) Liam McCloskey (Auburn)- 45.11 Camden Murphy (UGA)- 45.26

This evening’s 100 fly race produced the top 3 times in the NCAA, all eclipsing the pool record from this morning (45.32). Liam McCloskey was out the fastest in a blistering 20.97, with the rest of the field nearly simultaneous. It became a 3-man race between McCloskey, Maxime Rooney, and Camden Murphy.

Rooney was able to out-touch McCloskey by 0.05 to re-break his hours-old pool record with a 45.06. Rooney’s time maintained his #1 time in the NCAA this year and his #10 position on the all-time performers list in NCAA history.

McCloskey finished with a 45.11 while Murphy was closely behind with a 45.26. Both those times are #2 and #3 in the NCAA behind Rooney, respectively.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

SEC Meet Record – 1:41.82, Shannon Vreeland

NCAA Record – 1:39.10, Missy Franklin

Erin Falconer picked up her first conference title with a 1:43.05, which is an A cut and #4 in the NCAA this year. Meghan Small (1:43.47) and Courtney Harnish (1:43.53), picked up their second individual medals. Their times are #6 and #9 in the NCAA this year as well.

MEN’S 200 FREE

SEC Meet Record – 1:31.61, Mikel Schreuders

NCAA Record – 1:29.50, Townley Haas

Mikel Schreuders kept his top spot and his own SEC record in the 200 free. His finishing time of 1:31.27 broke his 2-day old SEC record, and now holds the #1 and #2 fastest 200 free times in SEC history. He also maintained his #2 time in the NCAA this year behind Cal’s Andrew Seliskar.

Taking second was Joey Reilman of Tennessee with a 1:32.35, which also keeps him at #4 in the NCAA. Khader Baglah of Florida rounded out the top 3 with a 1:32.71, keeping his #6 time in the NCAA this year as well.