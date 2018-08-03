Romanchuk, Kameneva Among National Record Breakers On Day 1 In Glasgow

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Several national records fell by the wayside on day 1 of the 2018 European Championships. Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) and Robert Glinta (ROU) torched their respective marks in the men’s 50 back semis, with Kolesnikov also cracking the junior world record, and there were a few more we’ve already written about including Pernille Blume (DEN) in the women’s 50 free, Fantine Lesaffre (FRA) in the women’s 400 IM, Darragh Greene (IRL) in the men’s 100 breast, and the French women in the 400 free relay.

Additionally, Mykhailo Romanchuk broke his own Ukrainian record in the men’s 400 free final, winning gold in 3:45.18 to take down his 3:45.58 from last summer.

Along with Glinta and Kolesnikov, Mikita Tsmyh broke the Belarusian record in the men’s 50 back semis, taking down Pavel Sankovich‘s 24.74 from the 2017 World Championships in 24.66.

Joining Blume with national marks in the women’s 50 free were Russia’s Mariia Kameneva (24.21) and Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte (25.04). Both broke their own records, with Kameneva lowering her 24.39 from the prelims. Nina Kost also broke the Swiss National Record in 25.21, but holds a PB of 25.20 from when she competed for Germany.

We also saw an Irish Record from Shane Ryan in the men’s 50 back heats (24.32), lowering his 24.72 from last summer, and the Serbian men broke their national record in the men’s 400 free relay final (3:15.16).