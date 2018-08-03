Bonnet’s 52.20 Split Powers France To 4×100 Fr Relay Gold

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The French team wrapped up a banner day in Glasgow with another national record, courtesy of its women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. After establishing itself as the 3rd seed from prelims with a time of 3:39.13, the foursome of Marie Wattel, Charlotte Bonnet, Margaux Fabre and Beryl Gastaldello combined to steal gold away from runner-up Netherlands in a time of 3:34.65. The Dutch squad finished just a nail behind in 3:34.77 for silver.

Splits for the French women include 54.35 for Wattel, 52.20 for Bonnet, 54.41 for Fabre and 53.69 for Gastaldello. All told, today’s line-up blew away the previous national record of 3:36.85 set back at the 2016 Olympic Games. In that outing, Gastaldello led off in 54.94, with Bonnet 2nd in 53.16, while Mathilde Cini and Anna Santamans made up the final 2 legs, registering respective splits of 54.64 and 54.11.

In tonight’s race, Bonnet’s 2nd leg made the difference, as the 100m freestyle individual national record holder notched a quick sub-53 second split, just the 2nd of the entire field with NED’s Femke Heemskerk carrying a leg of 52.33. Bonnet’s personal best in the individual event rests at the 52.74 she produced just this past May, so look for the 23-year-old to possible produce something special once that women’s event comes around.