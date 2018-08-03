Bonnet’s 52.20 Split Powers France To 4×100 Fr Relay Gold

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The French team wrapped up a banner day in Glasgow with another national record, courtesy of its women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. After establishing itself as the 3rd seed from prelims with a time of 3:39.13, the foursome of Marie Wattel, Charlotte Bonnet, Margaux Fabre and Beryl Gastaldello combined to steal gold away from runner-up Netherlands in a time of 3:34.65. The Dutch squad finished just a nail behind in 3:34.77 for silver.

Splits for the French women include 54.35 for Wattel, 52.20 for Bonnet, 54.41 for Fabre and 53.69 for Gastaldello. All told, today’s line-up blew away the previous national record of 3:36.85 set back at the 2016 Olympic Games. In that outing, Gastaldello led off in 54.94, with Bonnet 2nd in 53.16, while Mathilde Cini and Anna Santamans made up the final 2 legs, registering respective splits of 54.64 and 54.11.

In tonight’s race, Bonnet’s 2nd leg made the difference, as the 100m freestyle individual national record holder notched a quick sub-53 second split, just the 2nd of the entire field with NED’s Femke Heemskerk carrying a leg of 52.33. Bonnet’s personal best in the individual event rests at the 52.74 she produced just this past May, so look for the 23-year-old to possible produce something special once that women’s event comes around.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
dfgd

Heemskerk split a 52.33, she is not second to her. Bonnet split a 52.20, the fastest of the field.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!