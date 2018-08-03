Erin Gemmell Swims 2nd Fastest 13 Year Old 200 Free In US History

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

Erin Gemmell, daughter of Bruce Gemmell swam a 2:01.50 to qualify 3rd in prelims of the women’s 200 free at Speedo Junior Nationals. Gemmell, who is 13, is now the 2nd fastest 13 year old in US history, behind only Claire Tuggle, who swam a 1:59.11 earlier this year, and qualified 2nd this morning with a 2:01.44. Gemmell swam a tight race, splitting 28.15 on the 1st 50, then following it up with splits of 31.32, 31.13, and 30.90 respectively.

In addition, that time now ranks Gemmell 15th in the all-time rankings for 13-14 girls, with a full year left in the age group. Tuggle swam a lifetime best 1:58.59 last week at Nationals, coming in 2nd all-time in the 13-14 age group, just behind Sippy Brennan’s NAG of 1:58.53. We’ll see if either can improve in tonight’s A final.

NEW ALL-Time Girls 13 200 Free (TOP 5)