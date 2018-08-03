Kolesnikov Snares 50 Back WJR, Glinta Becomes 3rd Fastest Ever

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russian standout Kliment Kolesnikov just sealed up a trifecta of World Junior Records, taking down the 50m WJR mark set by America’s Michael Andrew at last year’s World Junior Championships.

Competing in tonight’s semi-finals at the European Championships in Glasgow, the 18-year-old threw down a personal best effort of 24.25 to take the 2nd seed behind Romania’s Robert Glinta. Glinta’s time is a new Romanian national record in itself and both men now rank among the top performers ever in the event. Glinta moves into #3, overtaking the now-retired Aussie Bobby Hurley, while Kolesnikov becomes the 6th fastest performer ever.

Kolesnikov already holds the WJR in the 100m back in 52.97 and the 200m back in 1:55.14. We’ll see what both men have left in tomorrow night’s final.

Top performances in the men’s 50m back ever, entering these Euros: