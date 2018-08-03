Kolesnikov Snares 50 Back WJR, Glinta Becomes 3rd Fastest Ever

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
- Meet Central
- Program
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
Russian standout Kliment Kolesnikov just sealed up a trifecta of World Junior Records, taking down the 50m WJR mark set by America’s Michael Andrew at last year’s World Junior Championships.
Competing in tonight’s semi-finals at the European Championships in Glasgow, the 18-year-old threw down a personal best effort of 24.25 to take the 2nd seed behind Romania’s Robert Glinta. Glinta’s time is a new Romanian national record in itself and both men now rank among the top performers ever in the event. Glinta moves into #3, overtaking the now-retired Aussie Bobby Hurley, while Kolesnikov becomes the 6th fastest performer ever.
Kolesnikov already holds the WJR in the 100m back in 52.97 and the 200m back in 1:55.14. We’ll see what both men have left in tomorrow night’s final.
Top performances in the men’s 50m back ever, entering these Euros:
|24.04
|Liam Tancock
|GBR
|2009 World Champs
|8/2/2009
|Rome
|24.07
|Camille Lacourt
|FRA
|2010 European Swimming Champs
|8/12/2010
|Budapest
|24.13
|Robert Hurley
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2013
|10/17/2013
|Dubai
|24.24
|Junya Koga
|JPN
|2009 World Champs
|8/2/2009
|Rome
|24.24
|Ryan Murphy
|7/27/2018
|Irvine
|24.31
|Justin Ress
|7/27/2018
|Irvine
|24.33
|Randall Bal
|USA
|2008 Eindhoven Open
|12/5/2008
|Eindhoven
