Robert Finke Posts 8:05 800 To Win On 1st Day Of Gainesville Sectional

2018 SZS Sectional Championships

July 6-9th, 2018

O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Hosted by Gator Swim Club

Results (will be linked as soon as available)

The Gainesville Sectional meet kicked off on Friday at the O’Connell Center with the women’s 1500 and men’s 800 (search “Southern Zone South Sectional Championships” on MeetMobile for results).

Incoming University of Florida distance star Robert Finke Came out victorious in a tight battle with former Florida distance star (now graduated) Ben Lawless in the men’s 800 free. Finke posted a final time of 8:05.15 compared to Lawless’ 8:15.38. The 2 remained within .5 seconds of each other for the entire race. Both swimmers also negative split the race, with Finke going 4:03.66/4:01.49, and Lawless at 4:03.86/4:01.52. Those times are also solid for the two for what was likely a completely unrested race as they prepare for Nationals in a few weeks.

Future member of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Kensey McMahon won the women’s 1500 by nearly 15 seconds, posting a 16:41.91 to knock exactly 1 second off her personal best, set earlier this year. McMahon aggressive race, where her splits slowed very slightly throughout the race, starting with mid-1:06 100 splits, and steadily floating up to a 1:08.02 on her 2nd-to-last 100 split.

The meet continues on Saturday, where lots more high profile swimmers will be competing, including Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte.