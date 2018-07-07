WATCH: Day 2 Finals Race Videos From The PSS – Columbus

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS
- Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)
- Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)
- Meet site
- Meet info
- Psych sheet
- Live Results
Below, check out race videos from day 2 finals at the 2018 Pro Swim Series stop in Columbus, the sixth and final one of the circuit. All videos are courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube.
The night included a new personal best in the 100 fly for Michael Andrew, a season-best for Kelsi Dahlia in the women’s event, and Chase Kalisz had an impressive double in winning the 200 breast and taking 3rd in an off-event in the 100 fly. Other winners included Leah Smith, Zane Grothe, Lilly King, Siobhan Haughey and Blake Pieroni.
