2018 PSS Columbus: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

This morning, we saw lifetime bests from Justin Ress in the 100 free (49.14) and Michael Andrew in the 100 fly (52.47), as both went the session’s fastest time. Leah Smith powered to a 4:06.19 in the 400 free as the only finisher under 4:10, and we’ll get to see Rio gold medalists Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia and Lilly King in action in the 100 fly and 200 breast, respectively.

Dahlia and Mallory Comerford are also set to race in the 100 free A final, where Margo Geer posted the top seed this morning at 54.07.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Kelsi Dahlia – Louisville post-grad, 57.29 Amanda Kendall – Indiana post-grad, 58.91 Asia Seidt – Kentucky, 59.11

Dahlia ran away with this one, blasting a 57.29 to improve upon her 57.38 season best from the Indy PSS in May. She was also just .02 off of her fastest in-season time ever, a 57.27 from the Mesa PSS stop in April of 2016.

Dahlia is now ranked 5th in the 2018 world rankings.

Amanda Kendall with the IU post-grad group was 2nd in 58.91, while Kentucky’s Asia Seidt snuck in for 3rd at 59.11. That’s an enormous best time for Seidt, whose 1:00.26 from the prelims today was her old PR.

Aliena Schmidtke of the Ohio State post grad group was touched out by Seidt, taking fourth in 59.33, just ahead of Louisville’s Mallory Comerford (59.36). Indiana Swim Team’s Christie Jensen was 59.69 for 6th.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Michael Andrew – Race Pace Club, 51.86 Giles Smith – Phoenix Swim Club, 52.55 Chase Kalisz – Athens Bulldogs Swim Club, 53.52

After going 52.47 for a tenth off of his old best, Michael Andrew has improved even more tonight. His time of 51.86 is his first venture under 52 seconds, ever, and he now ranks 15th in the world standings. The only American ahead of Andrew now this season is Jack Conger with his #2-ranked 51.00.

Giles Smith of Phoenix Swim Club raced to 2nd, looking to gain a lot of ground on Andrew towards the end of the race. Smith touched at 52.55.

IM’er Chase Kalisz lowered his morning time, a 53.73, to a 53.52 tonight to take third in a tight field.

Out of the B final, Noah Lense of Ohio State Swim Club rocketed to a 53.25 to win. His time would’ve placed third in the A final.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS