9 Old Dominion Aquatic Club Seniors to Swim in College in 2018-19

The Old Dominion Aquatic Club has nine graduating seniors who will be swimming in college this fall. Head coach Steve Bialorucki told SwimSwam, “We are very proud of each and every one of these young people – they not only excel in the pool, but all of them are exceptional in the classroom also – they represent the best of ODAC and we wish them all the success in the world as they move onto the next phase of their lives.”

Caleb Mauldin (United States Naval Academy) │ Chesapeake, VA │ Hickory High School

100 free (46.4), 200 free (1:41.4), 50 back (22.7), 100 back (48.5), 200 back (1:45.9), 50 fly (22.4), 100 fly (48.8), 200 fly (1:48.8)

Patrick Lacore (United States Naval Academy) │ Norfolk, VA │ Granby High School

50 free (21.6), 100 free (47.3), 50 breast (25.6), 100 breast (54.5), 200 breast (1:59.9), 200 IM (1:51.4)

Lauren Salgado (Emory University) │ Chesapeake, VA │ Hickory High School

50 breast (29.9), 100 breast (1:06.2), 200 breast (2:22.3)

Henry Oberley (Colorado School of Mines) │ Virginia Beach, VA │ Salem High School

500 free (4:37.4), 1000 free (9:41.5), 1650 free (16:00.7), 100 fly (51.00), 200 fly (1:54.0), 200 IM1:56.5), 400 IM 4:12.0

Bronwyn Keating (James Madison University) │ Suffolk, VA │ Hampton Roads Academy

50 free (24.2), 100 free (52.7), 200 free (1:53.2), 100 back (58.1), 200 back (2:05.5)

Sydney Hall (University of Mary Washington) │ Chesapeake, VA │ Hickory High School

50 free (24.8), 100 free (54.3)

Ian Miller (Roanoke College) │ Virginia Beach, VA │ Kempsville High School

50 free (22.8), 100 free (50.6), 100 back (55.7), 200 back 2:04.1, 100 fly 54.9

Ashley Kaminski (Florida Gulf Coast University) │ Virginia Beach, VA │ Landstown High School

50 free (24.7), 100 free (52.6), 200 free (1:52.3), 500 free (5:04.2), 100 back (57.7), 200 back (2:03.0), 100 fly (57.3)

Kristin Johnson (University of Rhode Island) │ Norfolk, VA │ Maury High School

100 back (59.8), 200 back (2:09.7), 100 fly (1:00.2), 200 fly (2:13.5)

