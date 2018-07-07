2018 European Junior Championships: Prelims recap, day 4

2018 LEN EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

In yesterday’s finals, Hungary’s Kristof Milak proved once again that he is one of the fastest butterfly swimmers at the moment. He stands on the top of the 2018 FINA World Ranking in the 200m fly and won the event on the European Junior level with a time of 1:53,91. Milak’s teammate Ajna Kesely took the win in the women’s 1500m freestyle on Friday evening. That victory pushes her medal count up to four gold medals.

Freya Anderson took the top seed in Saturday’s preliminary session in the 50m freestyle. She was clocked at 25,59. The 17-year old posted her personal-best time in 2017 with a time of 25,44. She previously won the 100m freestyle on day 2 of this meet.

Kliment Kolesnikov finished close to his own European Junior Championship record (24,94) in the men’s 50m backstroke. Kolesnikov led the field into the semifinal in 24,98. The Russian already won the double distance, he was tied with Daniel-Cristian Martin. Tonight’s finals session will challenge the 17-year old with the semifinal and final of the 50m backstroke, the final of the 200m back and the semifinal of the 100m fly. On Monday, Kolesniko will face another challenge: Legal age with celebrating his 18th birthday.

Three men dipped under 1:50 in the 200m freestyle: Thomas Dean (GBR, 1:48,87, Jack McMillan (IRL, 1:49,57) and Michail Bocharnikov (RUS, 1:49,69). The Championship Record is held by France’s Yannick Agnel with a time of 1:46,58. Agnel, who retired from competitive swimming in 2016, set the record in 2010, he won the Olympic gold medal in the 200m free two years later in London.

Russia’s Anastasiia Sorokina cruised to the fastest time in the 200m IM (2:15,52). She turned 14 on June, 10th. Her previous best time stood at 2:16,53. Also Ajny Kesely started in this event, she finished fourth after prelims in 2:16,85 (personal-best 2:15,93).

OTHER PRELIMS RESULTS