German Junior Relay Breaks Senior National Relay Record in Helsinki

A foursome of young German talent cracked a National relay record on Thursday at the European Junior Swimming Championships. Peter Varjasi (18), Rafael Miroslaw (17), Isabel Gose (16) and Maya Tobehn (16) improved the German Senior National Record in the 4×100 Mixed Freestyle relay. They bettered the former mark by 0,02 seconds.

Christoph Fildebrandt, Marco Di Carli, Alexandra Wenk and Marlene Hüther ranked 11th with their time of 3:28,99 at the 2015 World Championships. Marco Di Carli is the actual German Record Holder in the 100m freestyle with a time of 48,25, he retired from competitve swimming in 2017. Alexandra Wenk is the German Record Holder in the 100m butterfly and 200m IM. In 2015, Fildebrandt was 26 years old, Di Carli 30, Wenk 20 and Hüther 17.

Comparison of the split times:

2015 Kazan 2018 Helsinki Fildebrandt 49,08 Varjasi 49,45 Di Carli 48,93 Miroslaw 49,16 Wenk 55,03 Gose 55,18 Hüther 55,95 Tobehn 55,18 03:28,99 03:28,97

Finally, the female speed makes the difference: Maya Tobehn has a personal-best time in the 100m freestyle of 56,18 and Gose’s personal best stands at 55,65. Tobehn again was the perfect anchor with a time of 55,18. The 16-year old swam the fastest time of all starters in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay on day 1 in Helsinki. She secured the silver medal for the German girls, splitting 54,80.

Isabel Gose won the silver medal in the 400m freestyle in yesterday’s final, she also is one of Europe’s fastest youngster in the 200m freestyle. Maya Tobehn is a butterfly sprinter and IM specialist. She has a best time of 1:00,27 in the 100m butterfly. Tobehn grabbed seven titles at the 2017 German Junior Championships.

Peter Varjasi bettered his personal-best time as the start swimmer of the relay to 49,45, preiously 49,77. Rafael Miroslaw swam his fastest time in a 100m freestyle race in April at the German Open, clocking a 50,01.

Russia won the gold medal in yesterday’s 4x100m Mixed freestyle final with a margin of 0,23 seconds ahead of the Germans.