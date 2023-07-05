Rhyan White Reflects on Move to NC State, Rediscovering Ability to Race Freely

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Rhyan White qualified for her 2nd LCM world championships last week after making the move from Tuscaloosa to Raliegh just a month prior. White felt ready for a change, feeling the need to grow before realizing what a challenge it was to do so in a familiar environment. The Olympian in the 200 back also rediscovered the ability to race without putting so much expectation on herself, which netted her positive results.