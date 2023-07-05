Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rhyan White Reflects on Move to NC State, Rediscovering Ability to Race Freely

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Rhyan White qualified for her 2nd LCM world championships last week after making the move from Tuscaloosa to Raliegh just a month prior. White felt ready for a change, feeling the need to grow before realizing what a challenge it was to do so in a familiar environment. The Olympian in the 200 back also rediscovered the ability to race without putting so much expectation on herself, which netted her positive results.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!