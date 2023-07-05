Rhyan White Reflects on Move to NC State, Rediscovering Ability to Race Freely

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Rhyan White qualified for her 2nd LCM world championships last week after making the move from Tuscaloosa to Raliegh just a month prior. White felt ready for a change, feeling the need to grow before realizing what a challenge it was to do so in a familiar environment. The Olympian in the 200 back also rediscovered the ability to race without putting so much expectation on herself, which netted her positive results.