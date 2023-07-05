Malaysia, Spain, and Germany Will Host Three Diving Events In The Next Six Months

Courtesy: World Aquatics

LAUSANNE – Following on the heels of the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 season, the World Aquatics Diving Recognised Events will feature three events.

The upcoming World Aquatics Diving Recognised Events schedule:

1st Malaysia Open Diving Championships 2023

Dates: 4-6 November 2023

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Madrid International Diving Meet 2023

Dates: 1-3 December 2023

Location: Madrid, Spain

66th International Divers’ Day Rostock 2024

Dates: 18-21 January 2024

Location: Rostock, Germany

Experienced Host Cities

The Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur will host the first Diving Recognised Event. Having previously hosted seven Diving Grand Prix competitions, look for passionate Malaysian diving fans to make for a great event environment – especially when Pandelela Pamg and her countrymates are performing.

Madrid sets the scene for the second Diving Recognised Event. Spain’s central capital city is no stranger to aquatics fans, having hosted 47 previous World Aquatics events. This includes the 1986, 2003 and 2013 editions of the World Aquatics Championships, a Diving World Cup tour stop in 2002, and 26 Diving Grand Prix events.

The third Diving Recognised Event heads to the northern German maritime port of Rostock, a city that has already hosted 25 World Aquatics competitions, including 24 Diving Grand Prix events.

“Kuala Lumpur, Madrid and Rostock all have a rich history of hosting international diving competitions. These cities make for an ideal start of our new World Aquatics Diving Recognised Event series,” said World Aquatics Technical Diving Committee Chair Bashar Al-Saffar. “When we embarked on the review of the event strategy, we wanted to ensure that hosts had the opportunity to create a unique and fresh approach to their events. The new Recognised Events empower them to manage all aspects of their event and deliver a new experience for athletes to enjoy.

“This three-city line-up of experienced diving hosts is sure to resonate with our athletes and make for the ideal proving grounds for athletes looking to make that step to consistently competing on the Diving World Cup, World Aquatics Championships and Olympic Games.”