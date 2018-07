Regardez les vidéos du 4e jour des Championnats des Etats-Unis

After setting the 100 back World Record last night, Kathleen Baker is slated to take on the 200 IM today against Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis.

Ian Finnerty (above), the fastest-ever 100 yard breaststroker, will swim-off against Reece Whitley for what could be a determination of who goes to the World University Games and who goes to Pan Ams, depending on Sunday’s finals.