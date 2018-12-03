Regan Smith Scheduled to Race at Winter Juniors – West (PSYCH SHEETS)

2018 USA Swimming Winter Junior Championships – West

December 5th-8th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

SCY (25y) pool

Psych Sheet

The West championship of USA Swimming’s split Junior Nationals meet covers about the same number of members as their Eastern counterparts, but includes a far broader geographical area, including the United States’ 10 largest states by area.

The biggest name in attendance is Regan Smith, who won a bronze medal in the 200 back at the 2018 Pan Pac Championships, won a pair of backstroke golds at the 2017 World Junior Championships, and is scheduled to race the 200 back at next year’s World Championships. She’s the World Junior Record holder in the 100 and 200 back in long course.

This week, Smith is scheduled to swim 4 events, and in a bit of a twist, none of them will be backstrokes. She’s swimming the 100, 200, and 500 freestyles and the 200 fly. She’s still the heavy favorite in all of these races, but it is still a different event lineup than we usually see from her. She finished 3rd in the 200 fly at Summer Nationals

In her absence, fellow US National Teamer Isabelle Stadden of the Aquajets Swim Team, also in Minneapolis, is the top seed in the 100 back, with recent NC State commit Katharine Berkoff seeded 2nd. The two also hold the top 2 seeds in the 200 back, but in the opposite order.

Other Top Names Entered: