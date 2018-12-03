From Wheelchair-bound to NAIA Recruit: Madi Maddox Heading to CSM

Madi Maddox, a senior at Papillion-La Vista High School in Papillion, Nebraska, has signed a letter of intent to swim for the NAIA’s College of Saint Mary in 2019-20.

“I’m very excited and blessed to say I’m going to further my education and swimming career at College of Saint Marys. I chose CSM because of their education programs and swimming opportunities. I’m very excited to be on the team because I know I will better my swimming because of the coach, staff, and team. Let’s go Flames!”

Maddox missed her entire freshman swim season due to an invasive hip surgery and was bound to a wheelchair for much of that school year. She came back the following season and made the Nebraska State Meet as a sophomore. A team captain, she again qualified for the state championships in her junior season and ranks among the all-time top-10 in the 100 fly for Papillion-La Vista.

Maddox swims year-round for Sarpy County Swim Club. She competed at Midwestern Swimming LSC’s Long Course Championships this summer and snagged a PB in the 100 free.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 1:02.60

50 free – 27.48

100 free – 1:02.02

100 back – 1:08.70

