Lewis Fraser Downs Two Welsh SCM Breaststroke Records

2023 NEATH ASC OPEN MEET

Saturday, October 28th & Sunday, October 29th

Swansea, Wales

SCM (25m)

Two Welsh short course meters records went down over the weekend, both at the hands of 23-year-old Lewis Fraser of Swansea University.

Competing at the 2023 Neath ASC Open Meet in his native Wales, Fraser lowered the 50m and 100m breaststroke national records en route to winning gold.

In the former, Fraser hit a mark of 27.37 to slice .04 off of his own previous Welsh standard of 27.41 logged at the 2019 Welsh Short Course Championships. The latter event saw Fraser post a result of 58.79 to hack nearly one second off of his own previous personal best of 59.76 put up at the same championships.

These two Welsh records are added to the SCM 50 fly Fraser already owns (22.94) from the 2022 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships.

Fraser is also the Welsh national record holder in both the LCM 50 and 100m butterfly events, owning PBs of 23.56 and 51.99, respectively.

Fraser represented Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, finishing 8th in the 50m fly in a time of 23.71 while being rendered 10th in the 100m fly in a time of 52.81.