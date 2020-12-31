QUIZ: Can You Name The Top 3 Swimmers of 2020 In Each Long Course Event?

It was a weird, pandemic-affected swimming season – but can you name the swimmers with the top 3 times in each long course event for 2020?

A few notes on this quiz:

Times include all official swims in the calendar year 2020 – that means from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Last names only will be accepted, along with first and last names.

If two swimmers are tied for a spot, either name should get you credit.

Answers are based on the official FINA world rankings, so any time missing from that database wouldn’t appear on this quiz.

Long course meters (LCM) only

