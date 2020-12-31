QUIZ: Can You Name The Top 3 Swimmers of 2020 In Each Long Course Event?

It was a weird, pandemic-affected swimming season – but can you name the swimmers with the top 3 times in each long course event for 2020?
A few notes on this quiz:
- Times include all official swims in the calendar year 2020 – that means from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
- Last names only will be accepted, along with first and last names.
- If two swimmers are tied for a spot, either name should get you credit.
- Answers are based on the official FINA world rankings, so any time missing from that database wouldn’t appear on this quiz.
- Long course meters (LCM) only
94/102. Just the fact that some swims today just barely snuck in before 2020 was over…
101/102
I can’t believe I didn’t get Ippei Watanabe. His namesake, Kanako Watanabe, buggered me up on the female World Champions list too. Damn.
*forgets Katinka Hosszu*