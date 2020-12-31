NEW YEAR’S QUIZ: Which Swimming Events Had a SC or LC World Record Set In 2020?

Can you pick every event with a long course or short course world record set in the calendar year 2020 – without picking any wrong events?

Our latest quiz is a celebration of the year that was. On New Year’s Eve 2020, we’re highlighting all the world records set in the year 2020 with a clickable SwimSwam quiz.

A few notes on this quiz:

Be careful! Each event is listed only once – but that event encompasses any 2020 world records set by women, men, or in mixed-gender events, and also includes short course and long course meters.

No short course yards, as those events don’t technically feature world records.

World-best times do not count – only official swims that are eligible for world records based on FINA’s policies. That means ISL times are included, just not any relay times set by a team where all four swimmers are not of the same nationality.

The quiz includes only world records set in the calendar year 2020 – that means January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Clicking an event with no world records in 2020 will end the quiz, so guess carefully.

You have four minutes.

