NEW YEAR’S QUIZ: Which Swimming Events Had a SC or LC World Record Set In 2020?

Can you pick every event with a long course or short course world record set in the calendar year 2020 – without picking any wrong events?
Our latest quiz is a celebration of the year that was. On New Year’s Eve 2020, we’re highlighting all the world records set in the year 2020 with a clickable SwimSwam quiz.
A few notes on this quiz:
- Be careful! Each event is listed only once – but that event encompasses any 2020 world records set by women, men, or in mixed-gender events, and also includes short course and long course meters.
- No short course yards, as those events don’t technically feature world records.
- World-best times do not count – only official swims that are eligible for world records based on FINA’s policies. That means ISL times are included, just not any relay times set by a team where all four swimmers are not of the same nationality.
- The quiz includes only world records set in the calendar year 2020 – that means January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
- Clicking an event with no world records in 2020 will end the quiz, so guess carefully.
- You have four minutes.
If you can’t get enough swimming quizzes, check out some of our past quizzes:
- Every school to win a Division I NCAA relay title – women
- Every school to win a Division I NCAA relay title – men
- Top 20 swimmers of all-time in men’s 50-yard freestyle
- Every country to win an Olympic medal in swimming
- 2016 U.S. Olympic Team by event
- All SCM World Record Holders
- Rapid Fire: Top 25 in ISL MVP scoring
- Winning Times From All 2016 Olympic Events
You can find more fun & games in our new Swimming Fun & Games channel by following this link, though we’re not liable for the work you don’t get done today.
100% in less than 30 seconds (but that might be because I’m currently writing an article about all 10 world records)
I somehow missed Dressel’s 50 fr world record but got the others.
200 Breast is not an option in the quiz