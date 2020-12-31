Iowa HS Girls State Finalist Meg Susil Verbally Commits to Johns Hopkins

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Johns Hopkins University has picked up a verbal commitment from distance freestyler Meg Susil for its class of 2025. Her uncle Robert Susil attended and swam at Johns Hopkins under the direction of former coach George Kennedy. Meg is a senior at Dowling Catholic High School and she swims club at Eastern Iowa Swim Federation.

Susil’s best times would have earned her an invite to the NCAA Division 3 National Championship meet last season already for the powerhouse Johns Hopkins program.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Johns Hopkins University! My values aligned perfectly with the vision coach Armstrong has set for the team. I couldn’t have done it without the unconditional love and support of my family, teachers and coaches (Megan Oesting and Frankie Hanson). Let’s go Blue Jays!

In November of 2019, Susil helped lead Dowling Catholic to their first-ever Iowa Girls State Championship title. She swam the 200 and 500 free, making it back for a finals swim in each. She went a personal best 200 free time of 1:50.46 in prelims and a 500 time of 4:59.30. She touched 3rd in finals of the 200 free, clocking in at 1:50.82, and she moved up a spot in the 500 free, finishing 4th in a time of 4:58.66.

Finally, she swam on Dowling Catholic’s 200 free relay, earning a silver medal. Mary Sweetman led off the relay, followed by Mary Martin, Susil, and Cassie Rounds. The women finished second behind Ames High School’s relay. Dowling Catholic won their first state title with 360 points, 32 points more than Ames High School.

She is a 1-time individual and 2-time relay All-American. She has also been selected for the All-State Swim team selection: twice for the first team and four times for the second team.

Last summer Susil competed at the 2019 USA Swimming Futures Championships at Des Moines in the 800 and 1500 meter free. She finished 12th in the 800 meter free (9:07.68) and 8th in the 1500 meter free (17:28.27), recording new personal best times in each race.

She has 2019 Futures qualifying times in the 200, 400, and 800 meter free, and the 200 yard IM and 1650 yard free.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:50.46

500 free – 4:54.36

1000 free – 10:09.46

1650 free – 17:08.28

200 IM – 2:06.60

Susil will make an immediate impact to Johns Hopkins’ women’s team when she arrives on campus in the fall of 2021. Her 1000 free time is 8.46 seconds faster than the school’s current record, which was set by Stephanie Harbeson in 2000. Her top times would have made her the team’s fastest competitor in the 200, 500, 1000, and 1650 free during the 2019-2020 season. They also would have made her an NCAA D3 national championships invitee in the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles (the 1000 free is not a national championship event in Division 3).

