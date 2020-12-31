The University of Denver Receives Verbal from 2018 Futures Finalist Will Melsha

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Denver has picked up a verbal commitment from distance freestyler Will Melsha for its class of 2025. He is a year-round swimmer at The Great Wolf Swim Team. He announced the news on his Instagram:

In 2018, Melsha competed at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Rochester, NY. He swam the 400, 800, and 1500 free, and he swam the backstroke leg of the Great Wolf Swim Team’s relay. He finished 17th in prelims in the 400 free, earning him a spot in the C-final. He dropped 1.6 seconds in finals, finishing first in the C-final with a personal best time of 4:09.66. At the final turn, Melsha was fourth behind Will Whittington, Dominic Griffin, and Tim Rizzo. He powered home in a final 50 split of 28.96 to out-touch all three men.

Melsha also swam personal best times in the 800 and the 1500 free. He finished 7th in the 800 (8:35.99) and 5th in the 1500 (16:27.31). He swam the backstroke leg of Great Wolf’s 400 medley relay, splitting a 100 back time of 1:01.93. Farrque Hussein swam breast, Chris Morris swam fly, and Brian Tran anchored the relay for a 16th place finish.

Melsha most recently competed at the Minnesota Senior State Championships in March of 2020. He swam the 50 and 100 free and the 100 and 200 IM. He finished 68th in the 50 free and 31st in the 100 free, and he earned a spot in the A-finals for both IM races. In finals, he touched 7th in the 100 IM (53.19) and 3rd in the 200 IM (1:53.77).

Melsha swam on Great Wolf’s 200 and 400 medley relays and their 800 free relay. He swam the lead-off leg of the 800 free relay, touching in 1:43.08. Isaac Pan, Tran, and Morris followed for a silver medal performance. Melsha, Tran, Morris, and Kieran Ripken won a second silver medal for their 200 medley relay, where Melsha led off in a 50 backstroke time of 23.82. Finally, he led off their 400 medley relay in a best time of 50.77.

Melsha completed the meet with personal best times in each race, including his 3 relay lea-off splits.

Top SCY Times:

1000 free – 9:32.11

1650 free – 15:51.12

100 back – 50.77

200 back – 1:51.89

In February, the University of Denver’s men’s team won its 7th consecutive Summit League Championships title. The team won 18 gold medals, 13 silver, and 8 bronze. Denver swept the leaderboard with Adriel Sanes and Patrick Groters tied as the meet’s top scorers, followed Cy Jager, Riley Babson, Trent Panzera, Hugo Skyes, Colin Gilbert, Neil Wachtler.

Melsha’s best time in the 1650 free would have placed him 5th at last year’s conference championship meet – just behind 4 of his teammates – and his 100 backstrokes would have also placed him in the A-final. Denver’s depth and dominance of the conference, though, means that conference placements are often as dependent on standing within the team’s rankings and ability to make the conference roster as it is competition against the other teams in the Summit League.

