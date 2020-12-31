Zhang Yufei Rips 2:05.70 200 Fly/24.31 50 Free Heats Combo

CHINESE LONG COURSE INVITATIONAL

Thursday, December 31st – Sunday, January 3rd

Shijiazhuang City, China

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Results via Asian Media

One of two Chinese long course meets has kicked off tonight in Shijiazhuang City, with some of the nation’s biggest stars set to swim.

As we mentioned in our preview linked above, only the top 16 athletes in each individual event at the 2020 National Swimming Championships have been formally invited, along with additional wild card spots for other national swimming team and national swimming training camp athletes. Wild card athletes must have participated in events hosted by the China Swimming Association after January 1, 2019.

Also of note is the fact that the prelims are taking place in the evening while finals are slated for each morning session, giving athletes a taste of the timing that will be place come the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this July.

Notable day 1 heats results included a big 2:05.70 swim from Zhang Yufei in the women’s 200m fly. Scorching the field to land lane 4 in the only sub-2:10 outing of her competitors, Zhang split 59.10/1:06.60 to produce the top long course time in the world so far this season.

For perspective, her time here crushes the 2:06.61 she produced in Jakarta to take the 2018 Asian Games title in the event and blows the uncharacteristic 2:14.20 she logged in Gwangju at lat yar’s World Championships out of the water.

22-year-old Zhang’s time tonight also overtakes her own previous lifetime best of 2:06.17 from 2017, a mark which had rendered her as China’s 4th fastest performer in history. This outing maintains that position but with the final yet to go.

Zhang doubled up on top seeds, also ripping a new lifetime best in the 50m free before the session was through. Getting to the wall in a 24.31 scorcher, Zhang’s outing overtakes her previous PB of 24.83 from 2017. However, her mark here renders Zhang as China’s 2nd fastest performer all-time in the event, with her 24.31 ranking her only behind national record holder Liu Xiang with her standard of 24.03 from January 2020.

Additional Notes: