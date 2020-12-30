Ye Shiwen, Xu Jiayu Among Chinese Competing Domestically This Week

Chinese Olympians and World Championships medalists are set to compete later this week at one of two newly-introduced high-level domestic swimming competitions.

Set for Thursday, December 31st through Sunday, January 3rd, an elite list of Chinese invitees will descend upon Shijiazhuang City for the long course meet.

Only the top 16 athletes in each individual event at the 2020 National Swimming Championships have been formally invited, along with additional wild card spots for other national swimming team and national swimming training camp athletes. Wild card athletes must have participated in events hosted by the China Swimming Association after January 1, 2019

The likes of Ye Shiwen, Yan Zibei, Xu Jiayu, and Wang Shun are among those expected to throw down some racing over the next few days.

Per the Chinese Swimming Federation, this competition, in addition to a second similar meet set for early March, is being held ‘in order to further prepare for the Tokyo Olympics swimming event, build a domestic high-level swimming competition platform, and promote the improvement of swimming performances, after research.’

All individual Olympic events are included in the meet’s schedule, as are the men’s and women’s medley relay events.