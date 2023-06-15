Princeton Women Add Ukraine’s Isaieva and Zimbabwe’s Katai to Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Princeton women’s swimming and diving team, the defending Ivy League champions, will welcome two more international swimmers into the class of 2027: Ukraine’s Kamila Isaieva and Zimbabwean Olympian Donata Katai. They will join South Africa’s Dakota Tucker and Veronique Rossouw and American swimmers Mary McKenna, Eleanor Sun, Edie Simecek, Grace Black, and Hayley Clark on the Tigers’ roster next fall.

“It felt like I belong the moment I realised I had an opportunity to be a part of Princeton team”

A breaststroker from Dnipro, Ukraine, Isaieva was featured last May in a video put out by LEN, the European governing body of aquatic sports, after Hungary offered the Ukraine junior national team a place to train to escape the Russian invasion.

Isaieva has represented Ukraine in international competition, including the LEN European Junior Swimming Championships in both 2021 and 2022. Her best LCM times are:

50 breast – 31.49 (27.46)

100 breast – 1:09.66 (1:00.95)

200 breast – 2:29.40 (2:10.99)

Isaieva’s converted times would have scored in the A finals of both the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 2023 Ivy League Women’s Championships.

Donata Katai

Katai hails from Harare, Zimbabwe. She represented her country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as a 17-year-old in the summer of 2021, winning her heat of the 100 back with a PB of 1:02.73. She was hailed as the first Black swimmer from Zimbabwe to participate in the Olympics. En route to Tokyo, she won African youth national titles and broke youth records once held by two-time Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry, Africa’s most decorated Olympian.

Katai has also represented Zimbabwe at the 7th FINA World Junior Championships in 2019, where she swam the 50/100 back and 50 fly; the 19th FINA World Championships in June 2022 (50/100 back); and 16th FINA World Short Course Championships (50/100 back). Most recently, she competed at the South African National Senior Championships, competing in the 50/100 back and 50/100 fly. She finaled in both backstrokes (9th and 15th, respectively) and earned PBs in the 50/100 fly. Her best LCM times are:

50 back – 29.81 (26.31)

100 back – 1:02.73 (55.43)

50 fly – 29.19 (25.66)

100 fly – 1:06.37 (58.53)

