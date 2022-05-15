Summer Juniors Qualifier Grace Black (’23) Makes Verbal Commitment to Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Grace Black from the North Baltimore Aquatic Club in Baltimore, Maryland, has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. She will head north in the fall of 2023 and join Eleanor Sun, Edie Simecek, Mary McKenna, and Veronique Rossouw in the Tigers’ class of 2027.

“I am extremely thrilled and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the application process at Princeton and will attend if admitted. A huge thank you to my coaches, family, and friends for the constant support! I can’t wait to further my athletic and academic career with such an incredible team! Let’s go Tigers!!🐅🧡🖤”

Black is a junior at Bryn Mawr School. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 400 IM. She competed at the ISCA International Senior Cup at the end of March, winning the 200 back and placing 2nd in the 100 back, 3rd in the 200 IM, and 8th in the 200 breast. She also finaled in the 50 free, 50 breast, and 100 fly, scoring a PB in the latter (57.26). A month earlier, she had improved her lifetime bests in the 50/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, and 400 IM at the Maryland LSC Senior Championships. She won the 400 IM and was runner-up in the 100/200 back. Last summer, Black attended Speedo Summer Championships-East in Greensboro, where she earned PBs in the LCM 100 back (1:03.43) and 200 back (2:17.19).

Best SCY times:

50 back – 25.75

200 back – 1:57.52

100 back – 54.66

200 IM – 2:02.86

400 IM – 4:21.04

200 breast – 2:22.95

With another year and a half before she starts at Princeton, Black already has times that would score at the conference level. She would have been an A finalist in the 100 back and 200 back and a B finalist in the 400 IM at the 2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships.

