Missouri Class 2 Record-holder Ashlyn Moore Commits to Drury

Ashlyn Moore from Springfield Aquatics in Springfield, Missouri, has announced her intention to swim for Drury University beginning in the fall of 2022.

“This is a lifelong dream and am so thankful for my family and coaches that helped me get to this point. Go Panthers!”

Moore is a senior at Kickapoo High School. She won the 100 free with a Class 2 state record at the 2022 MSHSAA Girls Class 2 State Championship in February. She also came in 5th in the 200 free (1:52.89), led off the 6th-place 200 free relay (23.93), and anchored the 6th-place 400 free relay (50.71).

In club swimming, Moore earned four new PBs in March, swimming first at Columbia Sectionals and then, a week later, at the Arkansas Senior Championships. She was runner-up in the 50 free, 3rd in the 100 free, 6th in the 200 free, 14th in the 100 back, and 22nd in the 50 back at Sectionals, and she picked up new times in the 50 free and 100 back. At the Arkansas Senior meet, she won the 100 free, was runner-up in the 50 free, and placed 8th in the 100 back, 9th in the 500 free and 100 fly, and 11th in the 200 back. Her 100 fly and 500 free times were personal bests.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.55

100 free – 50.58

200 free – 1:52.49

500 free – 5:11.62

100 back – 57.99

The Panthers won the 2022 GLVC Women’s Championship by 5.5 points over UIndy. Moore’s best 50 free time would have landed her in the A final with Drury’s Yasmin Preusse (3rd), Kasia Rogowska (5th), and Lexi Basler (8th). She also would have joined Preusse in the A final of the 100 free and she would have been a B finalist in the 200 free and 100 back.

