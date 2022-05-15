Northern Arizona Adds Sprint Free/Breast Specialist Paige Treptow for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gilbert, Arizona native Paige Treptow has committed to swim and study at Northern Arizona University beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and swimming career at NAU! A big thanks to all my friends, family, and especially my coaches who have helped me along the way to get where I want to be! Go Lumberjacks!!”

A senior at Campo Verde High School, Treptow does her club swimming with Swim Neptune and specializes in breast and sprint free. She was runner-up in the 50 free (24.03) and came in third in the 100 breast (1:05.87) at the Arizona High School Division II State Championships last fall. As a sophomore at the 2019 state meet, she won both the 50 free (23.50) and 100 free (51.56) with lifetime-best times.

Treptow recently competed at the Arizona Swimming LSC Short Course Senior Open Championships hosted by Scottsdale Aquatic Club. She swam the 50 free and 100 breast but was off her PBs. Last summer, she competed at Speedo Sectionals in Austin, swimming the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breast. She finaled in the 50 free (17th) and was just off her PB (26.71) with 26.84.

Best SCY Times:

50 free – 23.50

100 free – 51.56

100 breast – 1:03.88

NAU competes in the Western Athletic Conference. The women won the conference title with 770 points at the 2022 WAC Championships. Treptow’s best 50 free time would have scored in the A final and her 100 free and 100 breast PBs would have made B finals. NAU graduated their top 100 breaststroker, Abby Nelson, but Treptow will overlap with Haley Mayhew, Delaney Phillips, Anslee Dickerson, and Jane Shroufe. Her best 50/100 free times would have made her one of NAU’s top sprinters, joining Sophie Velitchkov, Annie Carlton, Madison Rey, and Shroufe.

Gracie Munk and Samantha Sheridan have also committed to the Lumberjacks’ class of 2026.

