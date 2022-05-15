Daily Swim Coach Workout #655

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Warm Up [1100]
300 loosen choice
300 K/DR/SW by 25 [IMO or alt NF/FR]
100 kick choice (fins)
100 Tumbler (fins)
2 x 150 Free Breathe every 3/5/7/3 strokes by 25, or 2/4/6/2 – option to PULL
Main Set
8 x 25 Kick IMO [2 of each, #2 faster than #1] @:05-10R
50 easy @1:30
4×50 IMO DR/SW @1:10
50 easy @1:30
3×100 Descend to 90% FR @1:40
50 easy
2 x
3×50 Switch [FL/BK, BK/BR, BR/FR]
200 IM perfect (round 2 stronger)
100 Easy
Warm Down
200 PULL as 50 strong + 150 smooth
100 as 25 strong + 75 smooth
easy choice until time ends
Coach Notes
K = Kick
DR = Drill Choice
SW = Swim Choice
NF = Non Free
FR = Freestyle
FL = Butterfly
BK = Backstroke
BR = Breaststroke
IMO = IM Order
Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics
