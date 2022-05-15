Daily Swim Coach Workout #655

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up [1100]

300 loosen choice

300 K/DR/SW by 25 [IMO or alt NF/FR]

100 kick choice (fins)

100 Tumbler (fins)

2 x 150 Free Breathe every 3/5/7/3 strokes by 25, or 2/4/6/2 – option to PULL



Main Set

8 x 25 Kick IMO [2 of each, #2 faster than #1] @:05-10R

50 easy @1:30

4×50 IMO DR/SW @1:10

50 easy @1:30

3×100 Descend to 90% FR @1:40

50 easy

2 x

3×50 Switch [FL/BK, BK/BR, BR/FR]

200 IM perfect (round 2 stronger)

100 Easy

Warm Down

200 PULL as 50 strong + 150 smooth

100 as 25 strong + 75 smooth

easy choice until time ends

