Daily Swim Coach Workout #655

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Technique Work
  • Target age group:  23+ years old
  • Target level:  Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  4 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Meters
  Weeks until target meet:  4 weeks

The Workout

Warm Up [1100]
    300 loosen choice
    300 K/DR/SW by 25 [IMO or alt NF/FR]
    100 kick choice (fins)
    100 Tumbler (fins)
    2 x 150 Free Breathe every 3/5/7/3 strokes by 25, or 2/4/6/2 – option to PULL
    
Main Set
    8 x 25 Kick IMO [2 of each, #2 faster than #1] @:05-10R
    50 easy @1:30
    4×50 IMO DR/SW @1:10
    50 easy @1:30
    3×100 Descend to 90% FR @1:40
    50 easy

    2 x
        3×50 Switch [FL/BK, BK/BR, BR/FR]
        200 IM perfect (round 2 stronger)
        100 Easy

Warm Down
    200 PULL as 50 strong + 150 smooth
    100 as 25 strong + 75 smooth
    easy choice until time ends
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

K = Kick
DR = Drill Choice
SW = Swim Choice
NF = Non Free
FR = Freestyle
FL = Butterfly
BK = Backstroke
BR = Breaststroke
IMO = IM Order


Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics

