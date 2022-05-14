SwimAtlanta Breaststroker Cam Dukat (2022) Commits to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Duluth, Georgia native Cameron Dukat has announced her commitment to Auburn University’s class of 2026.

“i am SO excited and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Auburn University. a huge thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches for their constant support and encouragement. i’m so excited to be a part of such an amazing team. WAR EAGLE!!!! 🦅🦅 »

Dukat is a senior at Duluth High School. She does her year-round swimming with SwimAtlanta. In February, she wrapped up her prep swimming career at the Georgia 6-7A State Championships where she placed 7th in the 100 breast (1:05.85) and 6th in the 200 IM (2:08.91). She competed at 2021 Winter Juniors East in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM and earned PBs in the 100/200 breast. Last summer, she swam the 50/100/200 breast and 200/400 IM at the Georgia Long Course Senior State Championships. She was runner-up in the 200 breast and placed 15th in the 100 breast and she left the meet with new PBs in the 50 breast (37.21), 100 breast (1:16.67), 200 breast (2:40.86), and 400 IM (5:20.10).

Dukat will join the Tigers’ class of 2026 with Ainsley Jones, Carly Sebring, Casey Cullen, Kyla Maloney, Lilly Byrne, Micaela Sierra, Morgan Gore, and Rosalie Kleyboldt.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:16.89

100 breast – 1:04.94

200 IM – 2:06.70

400 IM – 4:34.58

Auburn’s breaststroke group this past season consisted of two sub-minute performers in the 100 (Anastasia Makarova and Carly Cummings); another four (Hanna Newby, Hannah Ownbey, Valerie Tarazi, and Brynn Curtis) went faster than 1:02. All six of them had B cuts in the 200 breast, ranging from 2:09 to 2:13. Dukat will have the opportunity to overlap with all but Cummings and Tarazi, who are graduating.

