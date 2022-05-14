Jack Ballard Posts 1:39.5 200 Free During CHSAA 5A Prelims

CHSAA Boys 5A State Championships 2022

Prelims: Friday, May 13, 2022

Finals: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Thornton, CO

SCY (25 Yards)

Live Results

The Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) class 5A Boys State Championships are taking place this weekend, with the prelims session taking place yesterday.

Fort Collins senior Jack Ballard was one of the top performers in the prelims session, posting the top time in the 200 free with a 1:39.53. The swim was just off Ballard’s personal best of 1:38.70, a time which he just swam at a Speedo Sectional meet in late March. Ballard and Regis Jesuit senior Gio Aguirre posted the same first 100 split (48.63), but Ballard was able to hold on better through the back half of the race. Aguirre ended up with the 2nd-fastest performance of prelims, clocking a 1:40.76.

Aguirre would then go on to take the top seed in the 100 free with a 45.22, using a speedy 21.59 on the first 50. He was the only swimmer in the field to split under 22 on the opening 50 of the race. Chatfield junior Tristen Davin took 2nd in prelims with a 45.49, setting up what should be a good race between the pair during today’s finals.

Ballard would go on to swim a 4:42.91 in the 500 free, earning himself a spot in finals with a 3rd-place finish. He has a ton of room to improve from prelims to finals as his personal best stands at 4:33.60 in the event. It was Regis Jesuit junior Ronan Krauss who posted the top time, coming in at 4:39.01.

Columbine’s Chase Mueller cleared the rest of the field by a considerable margin in the 200 IM, swimming a 1:49.55. He got his hand on the wall 2.07 seconds faster than anyone else, using a great front half of 50.86 to establish a lead.

The 100 breast also looks like it will be a great race in finals. Heritage junior Mitchell Oliver swam a 56.79 to establish the top time of the session. Cherry Creek freshman Trevor Boodt was right behind, throwing down a 56.85. Boodt was out faster than Oliver in prelims, with Oliver of course coming home faster.