Auburn Adds Three International Swimmers for 2022-23

Auburn University has added three more international swimmers to the roster for the 2022-23 school year. They will join Collin Klingman, Drew Jordan, Guy Brooks, Jon VanZandt, Lucas Thomas, Tate Cutler, Ainsley Jones, Carly Sebring, Casey Cullen, Kyla Maloney, Lilly Byrne, Micaela Sierra, and Morgan Gore in the fall.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce that I have signed to swim and study at Auburn University. As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew it was the right place for me. I am beyond grateful for my family, friends & coaches who‘ve supported me along the way.”

Kleyboldt swims for Germany’s SG Essen and specializes in the shorter end of the freestyle range. She swam the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle events for Germany at the FINA Swimming World Cup in October.

LCM bests:

50 free – 26.33

100 free – 56.33

200 free – 2:01.38

Sohib Khaled

Khaled hails from Cairo, Egypt and trains with Al Ahly Swimming Team. He represented his country at the 14th CANA African Swimming Championships in Accra, Ghana last October 2021, where he won the 18&U 50 fly, was runner-up in the 50 back and 100 fly, and placed third in the 50 free and 100 free. He also earned a a gold medal as a member of the boys’ 400 free relay and silvers with the mixed 400 free relay and boys’ 400 medley relay.

LCM bests:

50 free – 23.42

100 free – 51.54

50 fly – 24.19

100 fly – 54.73

A native of Russia, Markov won gold, silver and bronze medals as part of relay teams at the 2021 World Short Course Championships in December. He also took home gold and silver at the 2021 Swimming World Cup and silver at the 2021 European Short Course Championships. His individual 50 and 100 freestyle times were among the fastest in Russia last year.

50 free – 22.23

100 free – 49.44

50 fly – 23.39

100 fly – 53.91

