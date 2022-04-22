Kremlin Condemns FINA’s Suspension of Olympic Gold Medalist Evgeny Rylov

FINA announced yesterday that Russian star backstroker Evgeny Rylov is serving a 9-month ban from all FINA sanctioned events, effective April 20. The ban was handed to Rylov after he appeared on stage at a rally in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Today, the Kremlin put out a response to the ban by FINA, saying in part “We believe this is absolutely contrary to the ideas of sport…When the strongest (competitors) lose the opportunity to participate, this ultimately harms international federations and international competitions.” These statements came from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, and were originally reported by Reuters.

Rylov appeared on stage at the rally alongside a small group of Russian Olympic medalists and were celebrated for their accomplishments before Russian president Vladimir Putin took the stage to speak on the war effort.

Rylov won Gold medals in both the 100 and 200 backstroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer and would have been considered amongst the favorites to win those events at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest this summer. However, preceding Rylov’s individual ban FINA announced that all Russian and Belarusian athletes are barred from all FINA sanctioned competitions through the end of 2022.

Moreover, it’s unclear what falls under the umbrella of “FINA sanctioned competitions and events”, and SwimSwam has been unable to obtain any further clarification on the details of the ban at the time this article was posted. For example, Rylov is entered in the upcoming Russian Championships in Kazan. That event would have normally served as a qualifying meet for the World Championships, but since Russia is barred from the meet this year, it won’t serve as a qualifying meet.

Outside of FINA’s ban, the appearance at the rally has been costly for Rylov, as Speedo terminated their sponsorship deal with the 25-year-old after his rally appearance last month as well.