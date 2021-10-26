South African Sprinter Guy Brooks Commits to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Guy Brooks, a sprinter from Durban, South Africa has announced his commitment to the University of Louisville class of 2026. Brooks swims for Seagulls Swimming Club in Durban, South Africa and will arrive on campus for the 2022-23 season. Seagulls has long been one of the top clubs in South Africa, having produced Olympic gold medalists Darian Townsend and Chad Le Clos. Brooks attends Westville Boys High School in Westville, South Africa.

At the recent South African Short Course (SCM) Championships in Durban, the 18 year-old Brooks posted best times in the 50 and 200 free. In both 200 he finished in second behind World Junior Record Holder and Georgia commit Matt Sates, touching in 1:45.73 in the 200. Brooks finished third in the 50, posting a best time of 22.01. That 200 free was a 3.8 second drop and his 50 free was a 7 tenth drop. He also competed in the 100 free where he finished second to Sates, though added a tenth from his best time.

Brooks’ best SCM (SCY conversion) include:

50 Free 22.01 (19.82)

100 Free 48.24 (43.45)

200 Free 1:45.73 (1:35.25)

Brooks projects to have an immediate impact for the Cardinals when he arrives on campus next year. His current best times convert to already score at ACC’s, with his 50 free projected to qualify for the C final and his 100 and 200 both projected to qualify for the B final. He also projects to be a major player on Louisville’s relays, as all but one of Louisville’s 200, 400 and 800 free relay team members at last year’s NCAA’s were juniors or senior and will have graduated by the time Brooks arrives in Louisville.

The Louisville men had a huge breakout season in 2020-21, breaking into the upper-echelon of NCAA men’s programs. They unseated the six-time defending champion NC State Wolfpack at the ACC Championships to win their first ACC Championship. They backed up that performance at the NCAA Championships, finishing in fifth place just behind Georgia.

Brooks will join two Louisville natives, sprinter Rob Ehrenborg and the versatile Charlie Crush in Louisville’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.