Futures 200 Fly Champion Tate Cutler Verbally Commits to Auburn for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Tate Cutler from Davis, California has made a verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2022-23.

“I chose Auburn because of the coaches and the team. The coaches were always super enthusiastic and I feel they can contribute to my progress as a swimmer! They are striving to better the program as a team and individually. The culture of the team is amazing! After several zoom calls, I realized how close they are and how hungry they are to win!”

Cutler swims for DART Swimming and was a member of the quartet that broke the Boys 15-16 SCY 800 Free Relay National Age Group Record at the 2018 Winter Junior Championships West. That relay featured a 1:34.38 leadoff leg from Luca Urlando; Cutler (then 15 years old) split 1:42.71 on the 3rd leg. TAC Titans eclipsed the DART record in March 2020 at Cary Sectionals.

Cutler was featured as one of the top butterfliers in the class of 2022 on our Way Too Early ranking of boys’ recruits. He won the 200m fly at 2019 Mt. Hood Futures with a PB of 2:02.62, a qualifying time for Winter U.S. Open. He also placed 7th in the 200 IM (2:08.40 in prelims) and 11th in the 100 fly (56.36). All three times were PBs, as was his leadoff 200 free (1:55.47) on the DART 800 free relay. Since then, he updated his 100m fly time to 56.22 and added a PB in the 100 back (58.74) at 2020 College Station Sectionals. Cutler had a strong showing at 2019 Winter Juniors West, placing 12th in the 200 fly and notching lifetime bests in the 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY Times:

200 fly – 1:46.84

100 fly – 48.96

200 back – 1:48.64

100 back – 50.25

200 free – 1:39.81

200 IM – 1:51.44

Cutler will suit up for the Tigers with Collin Klingman, Drew Jordan (also on the Way Too Early list), and Lucas Thomas. He wrote on social media:

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University! Huge thanks to my coaches especially Billy, Ray, Reed, Trent and Carolee. I also want to thank my friends and family for helping me reach this point in my career. WAR EAGLE🔵🦅🟠!”

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.