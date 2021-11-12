Best of the Rest Edie Simecek (2023) Verbals to Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Edie Simecek from Superior, Colorado, has announced her verbal commitment to the application process at Princeton University where she will be a member of the class of 2027.

“It’s an honor to announce that I’m committed to the application process at Princeton and will attend if admitted. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be able to learn and grow at an amazing university and with an incredibly talented group of teammates and coaches. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates who have supported and inspired me on this journey. I can’t wait! Go Tigers!!🧡🖤”

Simecek is a junior at Fairview High School in Boulder. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she made our “Best of the Rest” section on the Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023 for her butterfly prowess.

At the 2021 Colorado High School 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships, Simecek placed second in the 100 fly (53.87) and third in the 100 back (55.16). She contributed legs to the runner-up 200 medley relay (23.88 butterfly) and 400 free relay (50.09), all of which helped Fairview to a second-place team finish. In club swimming, where she represents Flatiron Athletic Club, Simecek has had quite a successful 2021. She picked up new times in the 50/100 free and 100/200 fly at Four Corners Sectionals in March, finaling in all four of those events (15th/11th in the free, 3rd/4th in the fly) plus the 100 back (9th).

She scored LCM bests in the same events at Austin Sectionals this summer. In the 100m fly, her 1:00.55 fourth-place finish in finals was an Olympic Trials Wave I cut. She placed third in the 200 fly (2:15.21), 18th in the 100 free (58.00), and 13th in the 50 free (27.02). She wrapped up the season at Speedo Summer Championships-West where she came in fourth in the 100 fly (1:00.58) and sixth in the 200 fly (2:15.89).

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 53.65

200 fly – 1:59.89

100 free – 50.62

50 free – 23.69

100 back – 55.16

Simecek will join Mary McKenna (2023 “Honorable Mention”) in the Tigers’ class of 2027. Her best 100 fly time would have made the A final at 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships. Her 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 free times would have scored in the B finals. (The Ivy League canceled the 2021 season owing to COVID.)

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

