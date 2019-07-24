Pellegrini Wins Record Eighth Straight World Medal In 200 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two years ago in Budapest, Federica Pellegrini made history by becoming the first swimmer to win a medal in the same event at seven consecutive World Championships.

The Italian world record holder surprised the likes of Katie Ledecky and Emma McKeon to come from behind and win the gold in the women’s 200 freestyle in a time of 1:54.73, giving her a third gold during her streak of seven podium finishes.

After the swim, the now 30-year-old claimed to be retiring from the event.

She held true to her word last summer, only racing the 100 free at the European Championships, but began racing the long course 200 again in 2019. The two-time Olympic medalist won the Italian Championships in April in a time of 1:56.60, and then threw down a 1:55.42 at the Sette Colli Trophy in June to announce herself as a medal contender once again.

On day four of the 2019 World Championships, Pellegrini extended her record to eight with another first-place finish in a time of 1:54.22, her fourth gold medal in the event.

Post-race she hinted at her eventual retirement, stating “I’m very happy (with the win) because this is my last World Championships.” That likely indicates that she plans on hanging up her suit for good after Tokyo 2020.

PELLEGRINI 200 FREESTYLE MEDALS

2005, silver – 1:58.73 2007, bronze – 1:56.97 2009, gold – 1:52.98 (WR) 2011, gold – 1:55.58 2013, silver – 1:55.18 2015, silver – 1:55.32 2017, gold – 1:54.73 2019, gold – 1:54.22

Her time marks the fastest textile swim of her career, only trailing her world record (1:52.98) and semi-final time (1:53.67) from the 2009 Championships in Rome. It is the sixth-fastest swim overall in history.

Allison Schmitt is the textile world record holder with her 1:53.61 from the 2012 Olympics.

ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

In typical Pellegrini fashion, she moved her way through the field throughout the race, turning seventh at the 50 before moving up to fourth at the 100, second at the 150 and then blasted a 28.90 split coming home to win.

Australian Ariarne Titmus, who led most of the way, won the silver medal in a time of 1:54.66, and Sarah Sjostrom picked up bronze in 1:54.78.