Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pellegrini Wins Record Eighth Straight World Medal In 200 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two years ago in Budapest, Federica Pellegrini made history by becoming the first swimmer to win a medal in the same event at seven consecutive World Championships.

The Italian world record holder surprised the likes of Katie Ledecky and Emma McKeon to come from behind and win the gold in the women’s 200 freestyle in a time of 1:54.73, giving her a third gold during her streak of seven podium finishes.

After the swim, the now 30-year-old claimed to be retiring from the event.

She held true to her word last summer, only racing the 100 free at the European Championships, but began racing the long course 200 again in 2019. The two-time Olympic medalist won the Italian Championships in April in a time of 1:56.60, and then threw down a 1:55.42 at the Sette Colli Trophy in June to announce herself as a medal contender once again.

On day four of the 2019 World Championships, Pellegrini extended her record to eight with another first-place finish in a time of 1:54.22, her fourth gold medal in the event.

Post-race she hinted at her eventual retirement, stating “I’m very happy (with the win) because this is my last World Championships.” That likely indicates that she plans on hanging up her suit for good after Tokyo 2020.

PELLEGRINI 200 FREESTYLE MEDALS

  1. 2005, silver – 1:58.73
  2. 2007, bronze – 1:56.97
  3. 2009, gold – 1:52.98 (WR)
  4. 2011, gold – 1:55.58
  5. 2013, silver – 1:55.18
  6. 2015, silver – 1:55.32
  7. 2017, gold – 1:54.73
  8. 2019, gold – 1:54.22

Her time marks the fastest textile swim of her career, only trailing her world record (1:52.98) and semi-final time (1:53.67) from the 2009 Championships in Rome. It is the sixth-fastest swim overall in history.

Allison Schmitt is the textile world record holder with her 1:53.61 from the 2012 Olympics.

ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

  1. Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:52.98 – 2009
  2. Allison Schmitt (USA), 1:53.61 – 2012
  3. Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:53.67 – 2009
  4. Katie Ledecky (USA), 1:53.73 – 2016
  5. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 1:54.08 – 2016
  6. Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:54.22 – 2019
  7. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:54.30 – 2019
  8. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 1:54.31 – 2015
  9. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 1:54.34 – 2016
  10. Allison Schmitt (USA), 1:54.40 – 2012

In typical Pellegrini fashion, she moved her way through the field throughout the race, turning seventh at the 50 before moving up to fourth at the 100, second at the 150 and then blasted a 28.90 split coming home to win.

Australian Ariarne Titmus, who led most of the way, won the silver medal in a time of 1:54.66, and Sarah Sjostrom picked up bronze in 1:54.78.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Rafael

Best 200 freestyler ever..

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Brema

The correct time should be 1:54.22

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
James Sutherland

Thank you!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Monteswim

This is remarkably impressive.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 seconds ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!