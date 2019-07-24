Three-Peaty For Great Britain On Night 4 In Gwangju

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

British breaststroking ace Adam Peaty continues to break barriers. The 24-year-old Loughborough athlete already took the men’s 100m breaststroke gold here in Gwangju at the 2019 FINA World Championships, but not before firing off a new World Record in the event in a time of 56.88, becoming the first man to ever dip under the 57-second threshold in the event. He also remains the only swimmer ever to break the 58-second barrier as well.

Tonight it was the 50m breast which fell victim to Peaty, with the Briton busting out a winning time of 26.06 to take his 2nd gold of the meet. That time falls just .11 shy of Peaty’s own World Record in the event, but his victory sealed his claim to becoming the first man in history to win 6 World Championships breaststroke titles.

With his 50m win this evening, Peaty has successfully repeated as Champion in both 50m and 100m breaststroke events through the 2015, 2017 and now 2019 editions of the biggest international meet outside of the Olympic Games.

Of his performance tonight, Peaty stated, “ I’ve done the triple-double, which is what I came to do and 56 happened, so there’s not a lot else to say really – I’ve completed everything I wanted to do. I put together a pretty perfect race tonight and I was only just off my world record.

“It’s great to come back with all the medals I can and it’s great to get another medal in the relay, which was unexpected. Each World Champs I go to I get more experience and learn even more about how to deal with the pressure.”

Peaty was also in the pool as a member of Great Britain’s mixed medley relay, whose squad got onto the podium with a bronze. Peaty teamed up with Georgia Davies, James Guy, and Freya Anderson to take 3rd place in a tightly-packed field. Guy’s fly split of 50.72 was especially promising for British fans, with the 23-year-old contesting the individual event shortly.

Guy’s split outperformed the 50.96 he put up at last year’s European Championships that helped Great Britain establish the Europan Record at 3:40.18. Collectively GBR earned bronze in 3:40.68 tonight, just .5 off that ER.

European Swimming Medals Through Day 4: