Edward Mildred Produces 200 Fly British Age Record For 16-Year-Olds At EYOF

XV SUMMER EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

Great Britain currently ranks #2 in the overall swimming medal table at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the nation’s position due to breakout performances by swimmers such as Edward Mildred.

While competing on day 3 of the 5-day meet, the Northampton swimmer cranked out the fastest 200m fly time of his career to collect silver and add another piece of hardware to the Britsh tally.

Behind tonight’s 200m fly winner Vadim Klimenishchev of Russia, who notched a new EYOF Record in 1:58.06 for gold, Mildred produced a time of 1:58.64 to dip under the 2:00 threshold for the very first time. Entering this meet, Mildred’s personal best rested at the 2:00.23 he produced at the European Junior Championships from just a couple of weeks ago.

With his 1:58.64 lifetime best, Mildred set a new British Age Record for 16-year-olds, overtaking the previous mark of 1:59.12 put up by Matthew Johnson back in 2012. Additionally, Mildred’s outing now inserts him into the all-time British list, all ages, at #18.

Mildred contested the men’s 400m freestyle on night 1 here in Baku, where he wound up 12th in a time of 3:59.95. He’ll also be competing in the 200m freestyle on day 4, entering as the 2nd seeded swimmer.